Ritholtz Wealth Management Expands National Presence with Opening of New Los Angeles Office

Firm with holistic approach to wealth management now serves clients from coast to coast with 11 offices

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnimalSprits—Ritholtz Wealth Management (RWM), a national RIA overseeing more than $4 billion in assets for high-net-worth clients and institutions, today announced the opening of a new office in the Manhattan Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Building upon the recent opening of the firm’s Charlotte, North Carolina office, this latest expansion underscores the appeal of RWM’s sophisticated yet straightforward approach to financial planning and asset management.





Leading RWM’s new Los Angeles office is senior advisor Michelle Katzen, CFP®, CDFA®, who brings 15 years of financial services experience. With over a decade spent serving clients, her background also includes stints at Toyota Financial Services, Union Bank and UBS. Notably, at Toyota Financial Services, she was part of the team that issued the auto industry’s first-ever asset-backed green bond in 2014. Katzen holds a Master of Financial Engineering from UCLA Anderson School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Colorado State University. Her path to RWM was driven by her alignment with the firm’s values and her passion for delivering client-focused financial advice.

“After years of honing my skills and knowledge in the financial industry, I was looking for an environment that prioritized client service, growth and collaboration. What Josh, Barry, Kris and Michael have created is really special – their culture of excellence and dedication to client success resonated deeply with me,” said Katzen. “I am thrilled to lead our efforts in Los Angeles, leveraging RWM’s tax, insurance, and estate planning experts to offer clients financial guidance that’s personalized to their unique needs.”

The Los Angeles office is further strengthened by Jordan D. Hanson, CFP®, whose experience includes more than eight years as a financial advisor. With an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Nevada, Hanson’s expertise will be instrumental in addressing the diverse needs of the Los Angeles market.

“We’ve been serving clients in Los Angeles since the beginning, and it’s always been one of our biggest potential markets because of the fan base we’ve built in the area,” added Josh Brown, Ritholtz Wealth’s CEO. “With Michelle and Jordan, we’ve finally found the local leadership for us to build our physical presence.”

Founded in 2010 by Barry Ritholtz, chairman and chief investment officer, alongside Brown, RWM has quickly established itself as a disruptive force in the financial industry. The firm’s culture, founded on the principles of transparency, education and putting clients first, has been pivotal in its success and in establishing a nationwide presence.

The influence of RWM extends beyond client service, driven by the innovative spirit and outspoken nature of its founders and team. Ritholtz hosts the Bloomberg “Masters in Business” podcast and regularly appears on Bloomberg TV, while Brown is an on-air CNBC personality and the creator of the new “Downtown Josh Brown” blog. The team’s expertise is further deepened by Michael Batnick, CFA®, managing partner, and Ben Carlson, CFA®, director of institutional asset management, who share their market insights and personal finance strategies via popular podcasts like “The Compound and Friends” and “Animal Spirits.” As co-founders of Future Proof, the world’s first outdoor wealth festival, the RWM team further demonstrates its willingness to challenge the status quo and redefine industry standards.

The RWM team will be celebrating the opening of the Manhattan Beach office on April 29th and 30th. The celebration will include a live taping of “The Compound and Friends,” with special guests, entertainment journalist Matt Belloni and screenwriter and film director Doug Ellin.

For those interested in meeting the team and learning more about its LA presence, please email info@ritholtzwealth.com.

About Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser based in New York City that offers a full suite of financial planning and asset management services to high-net-worth households, corporate retirement plans, endowments and charitable foundations. The firm’s core principle is bringing value-added investment and financial planning help to its clients as a fee-only fiduciary advisor. For more information, please visit ritholtzwealth.com, follow us on X @ritholtzwealth and on YouTube at The Compound.

Contacts

StreetCred PR

ritholtz@streetcredpr.com

Will Ruben



William@streetcredpr.com

847-208-8289

Jimmy Moock



jimmy@streetcredpr.com

610-304-4570