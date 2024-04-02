SafelyYou Expands into 26 Sonida Senior Living Communities after Reducing the Number of Residents Falling by a Remarkable 46%

Repeat falls were reduced across 7 communities, for residents using SafelyYou for a minimum of 60 days, from the first 30 days to the second 30 days





This decrease improves outcomes for residents, increases quality of life, reduces stress, and saves costs for families and communities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SafelyYou, the leader in empowering safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing sensors, and remote expert clinicians, announced they are expanding with Sonida Senior Living, a leading senior living provider helping seniors live their best lives through a person-directed approach to engaging community life. With the expansion, SafelyYou will serve 26 Sonida communities.

Sonida chose SafelyYou as an innovative solution to help address resident falls, and expanded the partnership based on reduced repeat falls and new services offered. Falls are the leading cause of injury and death among older adults and cost senior living operators an average of over $5,000 per incident. SafelyYou offers world-leading AI video technology combined with 24/7 remote clinical experts to both detect and help prevent falls. For Sonida, SafelyYou helped cut the number of residents falling by 46% across seven communities, for those who were using the service for a minimum of 60 days, comparing the first 30 days to the second 30 days. This decrease in falls for a large segment of residents helps improve their outcomes, increase quality of life, reduce stress, and save costs for families and communities.

“SafelyYou has had a tremendous impact on our overall resident safety protocols and the quality of care we can provide,” said Brandon Ribar, President and CEO of Sonida. “The technology has helped to reduce falls and improve outcomes, so making SafelyYou available to more of our residents and communities became a clear choice. We’re excited about the latest offering from SafelyYou, which we see as an exciting step forward for the industry, and in many situations a great option for operators looking to better serve their residents.”

Driving down fall rates, making continued care possible for families

SafelyYou reduced severe fall rate for Sonida, by a remarkable 54% in just four months. These are falls which are more likely to result in an injury or ER visit. Fewer falls of this nature means a reduction in costs and risk for both families and communities, helping families save on expenses and keep loved ones in communities, so they can continue to receive the care they need.

“When we help communities reduce falls—especially these more severe falls—we know we’re not only helping seniors stay safe, but also helping them stay in their communities,” said SafelyYou founder and CEO George Netscher. “Building off our success in tackling the falls crisis, we’re now helping communities meet staffing challenges with SafelyYou Clarity™, it’s next-gen AI that delivers new data insights, improving workflows and resident care.”

About Sonida Senior Living

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company provides compassionate, resident-centric services and care as well as engaging programming operating 71 senior housing communities in 18 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 8,000 residents, including 61 communities which the Company owns and 10 communities that the Company manages on behalf of third parties.

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company began by addressing the crucial issue of resident falls in senior living with SafelyYou Respond™, consistently achieving remarkable results for communities, reducing falls by 40% and fall-related ER visits by 80%. Now, SafelyYou also solves senior living’s staffing dilemma with SafelyYou Clarity™, offering an industry-first for automatic and accurate care tracking and empowering operators to align labor to residents’ needs, improving both operations and quality of care.

All of this is done as part of SafelyYou’s passionate mission, which is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing sensors, and remote expert clinicians.

SafelyYou is used by assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in 34 states across the country—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019), a winner of the McKnight’s Tech Partner of the Year award, and has been named to Fortune’s Impact 20 list.

For more on SafelyYou, visit: https://safely-you.com/

Connect with SafelyYou on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/safelyyou/

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



Kristin Faulder (on behalf of SafelyYou)



(586) 419.4652



kristin@heurisay.com