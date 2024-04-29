Sectigo Names Dena Bauckman as Senior Vice President of Product

Seasoned technology product leader to play a pivotal role in driving Sectigo’s leadership position in certificate lifecycle management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLM–Sectigo®, the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the newest member of its leadership team with the appointment of Dena Bauckman as senior vice president of product.





Dena will be responsible for the company’s product management and product marketing functions, including product and go-to-market strategy. She joins Sectigo with more than 20 years’ experience in the product management and marketing of security, cloud, and networking technology, including a progression of leadership roles at companies like Zix, Sterling Commerce, HP, and more.

“Sectigo has the most compelling story and the most competitive products in the CLM space, and I am thrilled to be part of driving the direction of this exciting company,” said Dena. “Our customers face disruptive technological shifts to accommodate advances in AI, automation, and quantum computing. At the same time, digital certificate lifespans continue to shrink while the requirements for them expand to all areas of the business. I look forward to helping our customers simplify their IT processes while boosting their security posture and becoming cryptoagile ahead of post-quantum computing (PQC).”

Dena comes to Sectigo from OpenText, a $5 billion information management software company, where she served as VP of product engineering. At OpenText, she was responsible for a team of more than 700 product managers and engineers who defined and executed product strategy for the company’s $600 million cybersecurity portfolio including email security, endpoint protection, and backup and recovery solutions. She also spearheaded efforts to build and implement a cross-sell strategy through OpenText’s vast partner network by integrating portfolio offerings into a single self–service platform. More than 200 customers were onboarded in a single quarter as a result of Dena’s efforts.

“Dena is a world-class leader in both product management and product marketing, and we warmly welcome her to the Sectigo family,” said Sectigo Chief Product and Engineering Officer Mark Bilger. “Her cross-functional leadership skills and holistic product vision will help us continue to streamline and centralize operations across the company while offering unparalleled service to customers, partners, and prospects. Her creative approach will keep us top-of-mind as PQC nears and customers require a trusted partner to navigate the process with them. I can think of no one better or more qualified than Dena for the task.”

Sectigo’s cloud-native, CA-agnostic CLM solutions deliver more than 50 leading technology integrations from a single pane of glass — and they all carry the full weight and trust of Sectigo’s two decades as a trusted certificate authority (CA).

To learn how Sectigo can help you achieve better business outcomes, visit: www.sectigo.com/enterprise-solutions/certificate-manager.

