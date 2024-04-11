ShareInvestor celebrates 25th anniversary; Holding company rebrands as AlphaInvest

New corporate identity reflects Group’s evolution since its founding in 1999 and future directions

Group subsidiaries and trademarked data portal to retain ShareInvestor brand, as other product brands

Revamped ShareInvestor.com portal to be rolled out as part of 25th anniversary

SINGAPORE, Apr 11, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) -�ShareInvestor.com Holdings Pte. Ltd., the holding company of Singapore�s largest independent platform for retail investors, today announced a name change and a new logo to mark its 25th anniversary.

The new holding company name is AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“AlphaInvest” or “the Group”), with its new logo and tagline as shown here:

Senior Management of AlphaInvest Group, (Left to Right) Mr Christopher Lee (Group Chief Executive Officer), Mr Shanison Lin (Group Managing Director, Investor Platforms) and Mr Lim Dau Hee (Group Chief Operating Officer & concurrent Chief Technology Officer).

The Group’s subsidiaries in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, and its associate in Thailand, will retain the ShareInvestor (�SI”) name, as will its trademarked ShareInvestor.com market data portal and other product brands.

The new holding company identity coincides with the Group’s 25th anniversary of its founding in 1999. It better reflects the Group�s ongoing and future evolution beyond its original share market data business and its leading positions in investor relations and investor education in multiple markets in the region.

The Group’s holding company has been registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regularity Authority (ACRA) as �AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd.� and the name change took effect on 8 March 2024. See�http://www.alphainvestholdings.com/ for the Group’s profile.

Mr Christopher Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the Group, said: �Our mission is to empower retail investors to make informed investment�decisions via our investor education and market data products. Our key challenges now are to serve the next generation of younger investors, and to expand into new asset classes. This goes hand-in-hand with growing our investor relations advisory services to enable corporates to engage meaningfully with investors. Our ultimate vision is to create better investment outcomes for all.”

Mr Lim Dau Hee, Group Chief Operating Officer and concurrent Chief Technology Officer and a co-founder of the Group, added: “For the last 25 years, we have leveraged on technologies to empower investors to make better choices. We are happy to have enabled investors to build diversified investment portfolios. AlphaInvest must continue to innovate to serve our customers and stay ahead of the game.�

The Group has had an eventful 25 years since its founding in 1999. The Group was acquired by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) in 2008. After 10 years of profitable operations as part of SPH, the Group�s founders and management team did a management buyout in 2018 at a S$17 million valuation.

In 2023, ShareInvestor acquired and merged with InvestingNote at a combined valuation of S$30 million. InvestingNote, founded by Mr. Shanison Lin, is a social media start-up with a user base of young investors. Mr Lin, an ex-staff of ShareInvestor, is now part of AlphaInvest�s leadership team. The Group aims to further grow its reach of 300,000 retail investors and its client base of 700 public listed companies in the region.

Mr Patrick Daniel, who has chaired the Group since 2008, said: �The Group is fortunate to have a dedicated management team who have not ceased their efforts to grow the business in the face of challenging times.

�In addition to Christopher, Dau Hee and Shanison, we have Wayne Koo at Waterbrooks, Janista Taosuwan in SI Thailand, Edward Stanislaus in SI Malaysia, and Ahmad Mustafid in PTSI in Jakarta. Together, they form a strong leadership team and I’m confident that AlphaInvest will succeed in extracting synergies and in seizing new opportunities.�

Launch of revamped ShareInvestor.com portal

The revamped ShareInvestor.com market data portal provides a huge trove of data and a comprehensive set of tools for the analysis of local and global equities. Building on the new platform, the team will continue to enhance ShareInvestor.com with new functions, new features and other data elements over the coming months.

The preview version is now available to existing users and the full version will be rolled out to all users within the next few months.

Future Directions

While the company has cemented its status as Southeast Asia�s largest Investor Relations provider, the new corporate identity reflects the Group�s ongoing and future evolution. Going beyond traditional equities-based products and services is a key opportunity.

The Group is well-positioned to expand to other asset classes such as currencies, commodities and digital assets including NFTs and cryptocurrencies. The Group�s approach will be to collaborate with partners in these areas in win-win partnerships.

AlphaInvest will continue to strengthen its portfolio of well-established brands in investor relations and investor education. While retaining their distinct brand identities, there will be greater internal collaboration to capitalise on inherent synergies to add further value Group-wide.

AlphaInvest�s digital publications; Investor-One and the Inve$t weekly e-magazine � will be distributed across the region. In their visually attractive formats and with insightful content, they will reach over 130,000 investors, from novices to professionals.

The Group will further grow its InvestingNote social portal, the largest in Singapore and Malaysia. The aim is to be a virtual water cooler corner for the growing number of Gen Z and Tik-Tok Generation investors to share their investing insights, exchange ideas and network.

The Group�s Waterbrooks Consultants, which provides customised public relations, branding and crisis communications advisory services to listed as well as non-listed companies, will be integrated more closely with the Group�s Investor Relations service.

AlphaInvest is currently the organiser of several prominent events on the annual investing calendar such as InvestFair and the REITs Symposium.

Capitalising on the opportunities in the region, the Group will further expand its footprint to serve the growing investing community in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

For Investor & Media Enquiries, please contact:

AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd

Christopher Lee, Director

Email: christopher.lee@alphainvestholdings.com

Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd

Wayne Koo, Director

Email: wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sg

Phone: +65 9338 8166

About AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. (www.alphainvestholdings.com)

Vision: Creating better investing outcomes

Mission: Empowering investors to make informed decisions and for corporates to inform and engage meaningfully with investors.

A leading regional financial services, media and technology company, AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd (“AlphaInvest”or “the Group”) was founded in 1999 to empower investors by providing them with trusted products and services for informed investment decision-making. Its core areas of business span investor relations, market data tools and investor education.

AlphaInvest Group operates the largest investor relations network in the region, with a customer base of about 700 public listed companies and a reach of over 300,000 people across its platforms. The Group has over 120 employees in four countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia).

The Group has made several strategic investments:

-�Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd, investor relations/public relations firm, (www.waterbrooks.com.sg)

– InvestingNote, Singapore�s leading social media platform for retail investors, (www.investingnote.com).

InvestingNote is the largest and most active social platform for investments in Singapore and Malaysia. It is a community-driven platform designed specifically to help investors and traders to share ideas on stocks, news and insights through social networking and a variety of useful investment tools.

ShareInvestor (www.ShareInvestor.com) provides online market data tools for multiple markets across its ShareInvestor Station�, ShareInvestor WebPro� and ShareInvestor Mobile range of products.

AlphaInvest�s digital publications include:

-�Investor-One (www.investor-one.com), a website on investor education, market news, corporate developments, and data analytics;

-� Inve$t, the e-magazine published weekly in Singapore and Malaysia.

AlphaInvest organises financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale events, InvestFair� (www.investfair.com.sg) in Singapore and Malaysia, draws thousands of participants. Other key exhibition includes the largest REIT event ie REITS Symposium (www.reitsymposium.com).

