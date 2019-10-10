Sheppard Mullin Lands Healthcare Partner Stephanie Marcantonio in New York

Firm Continues Healthcare Team Expansion With Fifth Healthcare Hire This Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Healthcare partner Stephanie Marcantonio has joined the firm’s New York office. Marcantonio is the fifth partner to join the firm’s rapidly growing Healthcare industry team this year, following partners Doug Swill, Megan Rooney, Mike Wilson and Angeles Garcia Cassin. Marcantonio joins from Crowell & Moring LLP where she was a partner and a member of its corporate steering committee.





In Marcantonio’s healthcare practice, she represents post-acute healthcare providers and other healthcare entities in connection with divestitures, mergers, affiliations and joint ventures, many of which also include significant real estate components. Marcantonio also advises public and private companies, including, tax-exempt entities, government contractors and religious organizations on a wide array of corporate transactional and governance matters. In addition, she acts as regulatory counsel for lenders such as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley in connection with financings of nursing facilities, assisted-living facilities, and other healthcare providers, and the related securitizations.

“Investing in our transactional capabilities, particularly within the healthcare sector, remains a key priority for the firm,” said Luca Salvi, chair of Sheppard Mullin. “Stephanie has a proven track record guiding public and private companies through innovative mergers, joint ventures and affiliations while expertly navigating the complexities of the current healthcare regulatory landscape.”

“Considering the significant growth of our Healthcare practice over the last few years, Stephanie’s arrival comes at the perfect time,” Salvi added.

“As our nation’s population ages, the post-acute care market is driving significant private equity investment, M&A activity and real estate development. Stephanie’s transactional practice will complement our national post-acute care regulatory team led by New York partners Lourdes Martinez and Greg Smith, offering clients a full-service solution to their legal needs,” said Eric Klein, Sheppard Mullin’s Healthcare industry team leader.

“In addition, the firm’s real estate practice will provide Stephanie’s clients the support they need as they continue to develop and expand their investment in senior housing and post-acute care facilities nationwide,” Klein added.

John Hempill, co-leader of Sheppard Mullin’s Corporate practice group added: “We’re fortunate to welcome Stephanie in New York, given her stellar reputation in the region. We have built a premier transactional practice in New York, and Stephanie’s range of experience, deep sector knowledge and commitment to client service make her an ideal fit to our growing office and transactional practices.”

Marcantonio’s recent transactions include:

Represented Robin Hill Farm, Inc., a New Hampshire provider of rehabilitation services for acquired brain injuries, in its sale to national healthcare provider, BrightSpring Health Services, a KKR portfolio company.

Advised DXC Technology in connection with the divestiture of its healthcare technology business to private equity firm Veritas Capital.

Advised Humana Inc. in its acquisition of Enclara Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest hospice pharmacy and benefit management providers, from Consonance Capital Partners.

Marcantonio received her B.S.B.A. from Villanova University and her J.D., summa cum laude, from Pace University School of Law.

