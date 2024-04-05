Shopsense AI Launches Retail Media Platform for Broadcasters

Launch Partner Paramount Global Will Debut “Second Screen” Mobile Shopping Experience During the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show on Sunday, April 7

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shopsense AI today announced the launch of its AI-powered retail media platform, with Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) as its inaugural partner. Shopsense’s patent-pending technology unlocks new advertising and incremental revenue opportunities for broadcast and streaming networks by making content seamlessly shoppable within their own apps and e-commerce sites. Paramount Global will debut the new mobile shopping experience powered by Shopsense during the CMT Music Awards red carpet pre-show coverage airing on CMT on Sunday, April 7. The live CMT Music Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ directly following the red carpet coverage.

“Paramount’s premium entertainment content consistently influences consumer shopping journeys,” said John Halley, President of Paramount Advertising. “TV is no longer just a top-of-the-funnel awareness generator. It is a 1:1 vehicle that brings the full funnel to the living room. We’re thrilled to launch with the Shopsense AI platform at the CMT Music Awards to capitalize on fandom and see it expressed through commerce.”

For consumers, Shopsense makes it easy to find and purchase products and curated collections inspired by their favorite content, including shows, movies, sports events, live awards broadcasts and more. A recent consumer study found that 85% of Gen Zers use a “second screen” mobile device while watching TV. Shopsense’s solution lets publishers like Paramount quickly tap into the retail media market, the fastest-growing advertising segment in the U.S., and activate second-screen shopping experiences for viewers. Broadcasters can now offer full-funnel marketing strategies within their own content-driven retail walled garden.

“With so many consumers scrolling on their phones while they watch TV on a bigger screen, content publishers like Paramount have been looking for ways to activate a frictionless, personalized and convenient second-screen shopping experience for their viewers,” said Glenn Fishback, CEO and Co-founder of Shopsense AI. “Shopsense AI provides an end-to-end solution that makes it easy for consumers to shop their favorite products on a second device while they watch TV—without having to deal with clunky QR codes or find the missing remote. Our AI-curated storefronts instantly turn every show into a shopping journey that features an endless selection of products to browse and purchase versus a labor-intensive experience where they have to manually select items.”

Shopsense offers broadcasters an easy-to-integrate, no-SDK solution to activate second-screen shopping that doesn’t disrupt viewers’ lean-back experience. The platform simplifies the purchase journey by connecting audiences directly to the shoppable content they crave and letting them easily check out within the publisher’s app or e-commerce site and connect to their favorite retailers’ and brands’ loyalty programs.

When the new Shopsense-powered experience launches during the red carpet lead-up to the CMT Music Awards live broadcast, viewers will be able to visit shopcmtawards.com to browse and buy items from a curated collection of looks inspired by what they see on-screen. Beginning April 9, viewers of the CBS Sports Golazo Network will be able to seamlessly buy their favorite team-, player- and host-inspired merchandise. Shopsense will also make The Talk, CBS’s Daytime Emmy Award–winning talk show, shoppable beginning April 12, offering viewers a curated collection of fashionable looks inspired by what the hosts are wearing.

Shopsense will also soon roll out a new feature, Shopsense Lens, that lets consumers “snap and shop,” quickly and easily capturing images of products in shows they’re viewing and then instantly purchasing them directly through the publisher’s app.

About Shopsense AI

Shopsense AI unlocks new revenues for media companies like linear and streaming TV platforms by making their original content instantly shoppable within their own e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The patent-pending, enterprise SaaS solution allows consumers to easily find and purchase AI-curated collections of clothing, home goods, sports gear and other products inspired by what they see on their favorite shows, movies, sports events and livestream broadcasts. Offering a low-lift, no-SDK integration, the Shopsense platform allows publishers to quickly activate second-screen shopping experiences that keep their viewers within their own content and commerce ecosystem, driving revenue, engagement and loyalty. Visit Shopsense.ai to learn more.

About Paramount

Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. The company holds one of the industry’s most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, Paramount provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

