Sidus Space Announces Second Agreement with HEO for Non-Earth Imaging Payload and Data Services Aboard Upcoming Lizzie-Sat Launch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company, announced today at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs that it has finalized an additional agreement with HEO, a leading provider of non-Earth imaging (“NEI”) and data, for NEI payload and data services.





Under the agreement, Sidus Space will host HEO’s NEI imager, HOLMES-006, onboard LizzieSat-3, as part of the Bandwagon-2 launch scheduled for November 2024, along with a monthly data services contract. This marks the second agreement between HEO and Sidus Space, as Sidus Space’s LizzieSat-2 will be hosting HEO’s HOLMES-004 on the same launch.

HEO’s Holmes Imager is a telescopic space camera designed and developed to be hosted as a secondary payload on spacecraft. Holmes is the world’s first commercial camera dedicated to NEI, which captures images of resident space objects. The images obtained can provide valuable information about the identification, physical characteristics, movements, and interactions of satellites in orbit. Sidus’s LizzieSats will take HEO’s NEI sensors to mid-inclination low-Earth orbit for the first time, increasing orbit diversity and enabling higher-quality images and data on a range of new and previously covered space objects.

“We are accelerating our work to proliferate NEI sensors in orbit, and we love partnering with companies at the cutting edge of spacecraft deployment,” said Dr Will Crowe, CEO and Co-Founder of HEO. “We’ve loved working with Sidus and are excited about their plans.”

“We are honored to have earned HEO’s trust and confidence in our ability to provide the platform for their NEI and data collection,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus. “Our companies work well together, and we look forward to a strong partnership to further enhance and expand the space ecosystem by offering a variety of valuable imagery and data.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing, multi-disciplinary engineering services, satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support. Sidus is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operating from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions, including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About HEO

HEO delivers on-demand non-Earth imagery and information on spacecraft of interest so that space players can confidently act in space and on Earth. With our innovative software platform, HEO Inspect, we rapidly identify spacecraft and assess their status, operation, and anomalous behavior. HEO partners with Earth observation satellite constellations and launches its own non-Earth imagery (NEI) sensors as hosted payloads, with the goal of achieving the proliferation of NEI sensors on all orbits in the Earth-Moon system. HEO is headquartered in Australia and has UK and USA offices.

https://www.heospace.com/

