Smarter Logistics Files Lawsuit Against Real Good Foods for Unpaid Services

Coral Springs, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2024) – Smarter Logistics has taken legal action against Real Good Foods, filing a lawsuit in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Camden County, under docket number CAM-L-983-24. This action comes after a prolonged dispute over unpaid services, raising significant concerns about Real Good Foods’ financial practices and its impact on vendors and the logistics sector.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/205196_92b91d7a14ba484d_001.jpg

Smarter Logistics logo, with permission.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9967/205196_92b91d7a14ba484d_001full.jpg

Background of the Dispute

Smarter Logistics, which has provided logistics services to Real Good Foods, claims it has not received payment for over a year’s worth of services. These services were critical in transporting frozen goods to major retailers.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

The complaint, lodged by Smarter Logistics through their legal representatives at McManimon, Scotland & Baumann, LLC, details the contractual agreements and communications regarding the assigned payments. The legal action seeks to recover the unpaid dues and addresses the alleged financial misconduct by Real Good Foods.

The Call for Transparency

The ongoing dispute underscores the necessity for rigorous financial compliance and transparency in business operations. Smarter Logistics’ public disclosure of this issue highlights the need for such measures to protect the interests of vendors and partners within the industry.

Contact information:
LLempek@smarterlgx.com
Coral Springs, Florida.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205196

