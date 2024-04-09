SoFi Announces New Partnership with #4 World Ranked Professional Golfer and Reigning U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark

Clark and SoFi Commit to Helping Members “Play Big” and Realize Their Financial Ambitions

Clark Joins SoFi’s Star Sports Partners Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert and Boston Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, announced a multi-year partnership with #4 world-ranked professional golfer and reigning U.S. Open Champion, Wyndham Clark. The partnership between SoFi and the three-time PGA TOUR winner comes ahead of Clark’s first appearance at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National later this week.









“SoFi is excited to welcome Wyndham Clark as the newest member of Team SoFi. His competitive grit and devotion to ‘playing big,’ is an embodiment of our shared values and commitment to helping people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “Golf has entered a new era, with exciting technological advances – including TGL Presented by SoFi – and with more people playing, engaging with, and watching the game than ever before. Partnering with Wyndham Clark, a generational talent that has outperformed legends of the game, is a great way to bring our brand to life and connect with a like-minded sports audience in unique ways.”

SoFi announced its first golf venture in October 2023 when it became the presenting sponsor of TGL, the new team golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, for which Wyndham Clark has been announced as a committed player. TGL presented by SoFi announced last month its inaugural season launch for the first three Tuesdays of January 2025, kicking off Tuesday, January 7 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. New plans for the custom-built SoFi Center, a 250,000 square foot venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., were also released.

“I chose to partner with SoFi because I believe in their mission of helping people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. After getting to know SoFi’s CEO Anthony Noto, I know that they truly put in the work to help everyone control their financial future,” said Clark. “I believe that SoFi is building something really special with an all-in-one finance app that helps people achieve their goals.”

SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, and is the Official Bank of the NBA.

SoFi is committed to helping everyone get their money right by providing an award-winning banking experience, one of the highest-yielding APY’s and no account fees. SoFi also equips members with the financial tools they need to bank, borrow, and invest their money, all in one app. SoFi membership comes with a host of benefits including services, content and tools that are designed to help achieve financial goals.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 7.5 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) professionals‡, exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, and SoFi Relay – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack servicing 150 million users across the world. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUE

SoFi Checking and Savings accounts are offered by SoFi Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

The SoFi Credit Card is issued by SoFi Bank, N.A. pursuant to license by Mastercard® International Incorporated.

Loans originated by SoFi Bank, N.A., NMLS #696891 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Equal Housing Lender.

Brokerage products offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Information as of April 2024 and is subject to change. Screen images simulated.

SoFi Relay offers users the ability to connect both SoFi accounts and external accounts using Plaid, Inc.’s service. When you use the service to connect an account, you authorize SoFi to obtain account information from any external accounts as set forth in SoFi’s Terms of Use. Based on your consent SoFi will also automatically provide some financial data received from the credit bureau for your visibility, without the need of you connecting additional accounts. SoFi assumes no responsibility for the timeliness, accuracy, deletion, non-delivery, or failure to store any user data, loss of user data, communications, or personalization settings. You shall confirm the accuracy of Plaid data through sources independent of SoFi. The credit score is a VantageScore® based on TransUnion® (the “Processing Agent”) data.

‡Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design), and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

©2024 Social Finance, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

SoFi, pr@sofi.org