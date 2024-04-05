Softstack Listed in FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024

Flensburg, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2024) – The eighth annual ranking of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, the FT 1000, has been released, and softstack proudly announces its position as the 9th ranked company in the IT & Software category in Germany, and the 211th position overall.

Softstack in FT 1000: A Milestone of Trust & Innovation. Celebrating the Company’s Journey as a Leader in Web3

The prestigious FT 1000 ranking, compiled annually by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, showcases Europe’s most dynamic companies. Despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and geopolitical issues, softstack has exhibited remarkable growth, securing its place among the top companies in the region.

This year’s list comprises 1,000 companies with outstanding compound annual growth rates (CAGR) between 2019 and 2022, with an average growth rate of at least 36.9%. Softstack’s achievement highlights its exceptional performance and innovation in the German technology landscape, placing it prominently among the most successful enterprises in Europe.

The IT & Software category, the largest in this year’s ranking with 189 entrants, saw softstack’s commendable 9th place under the German IT & Software companies, underscoring its dedication to progress and excellence in an ever-evolving industry. This recognition reflects softstack’s commitment to achieving sustainable growth and innovation.

Softstack’s strategic vision focuses on strengthening its position as an industry leader, particularly in Web3 technology. Strategic partnerships, talent development, and a client-centric approach are integral to its growth strategy, ensuring continued success in the Web3 era.

In addition to its recognition as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, softstack has earned accolades for excellence and innovation. Its ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates its commitment to information security, while its Employer of the Future recognition underscores its dedication to creating an innovative work environment.

Softstack remains at the forefront of the Web3 industry, offering professional software development, security services, and Web3 consulting. Through its expertise and commitment to client satisfaction, softstack continues to shape the future of Web3 as a trusted service partner.

About softstack:

Softstack is a leading provider of professional software development, security services, and Web3 consulting. Committed to excellence and innovation, softstack helps clients navigate the complexities of the Web3 landscape and achieve their business objectives. With a focus on integrity and client satisfaction, softstack is dedicated to shaping the future of Web3 through collaboration and innovation.

