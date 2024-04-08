Stellar Cyber Named as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection and Response

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, has been included as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner report, Market Guide for Network Detection and Response.





As the report points out, “The network detection and response market continues to grow and expand to hybrid network scenarios with IaaS deployments. Security and risk management leaders should reprioritize NDR as a key provider of AI analytics in the context of more automated security operation assistants.”

However, NDR is just one of the cybersecurity tools in a modern SOC. As one of its Key Findings, the report states, “Network detection and response (NDR) is commonly used as a complementary detection and response technology as part of a broader arsenal of security operations center (SOC) tools.”

In characterizing the market, the report names XDR as one of the options for acquiring NDR technology: “NDR technology can contribute to XDR by detecting network-based anomalies and by adding and correlating these events in the centralized dashboard.” In explaining its selection of Representative Vendors, the report says, in part: “These vendors were included because there was sufficient evidence collected that they met Gartner’s definition and requirements highlighted in the ’Market Description’ section.”

“We are very proud to have been named in this report,” said Steve Garrison, SVP of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “We have included NDR functionality in our groundbreaking Open XDR Platform since its debut seven years ago, and it has become a favorite for MSSPs and mid-sized enterprises. In some cases, customers looking for NDR tried our Platform and adopted it for their SOC because it offers a comprehensive detection and response capability well beyond those of stand-alone NDR tools.”

Gartner, Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, By Jeremy D’Hoinne, Thomas Lintemuth, Nahim Fazal, and Charanpal Bhogal Published 29 March 2024.

