Switzerland’s Canton of Ticino Implements BIO-key’s Multi-Factor Authentication Solution in its Information Systems Center

TICINO, Switzerland and HOLMDEL, N.J., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key® International, Inc.® (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication solutions, today announced that Switzerland’s Canton of Ticino (Ticino) has partnered with Asecus AG to implement BIO-key’s AuthControl Sentry login solution. In a significant enhancement to its digital security, Ticino’s Information Systems Center (TISC) has integrated AuthControl’s advanced protection for Office365 login across their network. Ticino is the southernmost of Switzerland’s 26 cantons (member states) and the sole canton where Italian is the only official language.

The AuthControl Sentry implementation is a critical component of TISC’s strategy to safeguard its digital assets and communications, especially considering the widespread use of Office365 for day-to-day operations. The collaboration with Asecus underscores the Ticino’s commitment to utilizing top-tier security solutions to protect against potential cyber threats. The partnership not only enhances the security of TISC’s Office365 logins but also strengthens the overall integrity of its digital communications.

Alex Rocha, Managing Director of BIO-key Europe, commented, “Canton Ticino’s proactive approach to working with Asecus and BIO-key to secure their Office365 logins is a best practices model for maintaining a robust and resilient digital environment. In today’s interconnected world, it is vital for government entities to ensure the highest level of security for their communication tools. We at BIO-key Europe applaud their commitment to cybersecurity and are pleased to see our solutions contributing to such important initiatives.”

Asecus AG ( https://www.asecus.ch/ )

Cybersecurity Integrator and managed service provider Asecus has been successfully protecting customers against cyberattacks since 1997. Long-standing customers include both small and medium-sized entities and international corporations across various industries. Asecus provides first-class security consulting, security operations/managed services and support, as well as a broad portfolio of leading products. The Asecus team also brings extensive security expertise and engineering know-how to on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

