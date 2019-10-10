T-Mobile Unveils BIG Moves to Help Small Businesses Grow

T-Mobile launches Business Unlimited Edge, a value-packed plan for new business customers, who can get up to $10,000 credit when they add ten new voice lines!

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s nearly Small Business Week and T-Mobile is going big for small business customers with deals starting April 25! T-Mobile is launching Business Unlimited Edge and new small business customers that add at least 10 or more lines can get up to a $1,000 credit for each voice line on Business Unlimited Edge – that’s like $10,000 back in their pockets!

And that’s just the beginning. With T-Mobile, businesses can score a year of Amazon Business Prime Essentials plan membership on Us (a $179 value!)! Customers can also enjoy TONS of great resources that help small businesses grow — from free educational sessions to a shot at winning $10,000 in a T-Mobile sweepstakes. Plus, T-Mobile’s once again hosting two sessions at the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit. Let’s unpack it all:

Business Unlimited Edge

On May 2, T-Mobile will launch a new business rate plan, Business Unlimited Edge. And each line is just $45 a month with at least 6 lines! For a limited-time, new small business customers that add 10 or more lines can get a $1,000 credit (via 36-monthly bill credits) for each line on Business Unlimited Edge. Or alternatively, they can choose to get up to $1,000 (via 24-monthly bill credits) towards an eligible new smartphone per line when they add 10 lines. That’s like $10,000 for 10 new lines. The other guys don’t even come close to offering a deal this good.

This new plan is loaded with all the T-Mobile benefits that businesses want and love, like:

Unlimited mobile hotspot data with 200GB high-speed data to stay connected on the move

15GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico

5G access on the largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network, covering more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more than AT&T and Verizon combined

Loads of business travel benefits (valued at over $400) such as mobile hotspot data, Secure Wi-Fi, unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi, and Microsoft 365 on Us

VIP treatment with Magenta Status, with perks like exclusive Hilton experiences, rental car refuel or recharge on Us, T-Mobile Tuesdays deals and more

Amazon Business Prime Essentials on Us

Starting April 25, T-Mobile is bringing even more value to small businesses with a special offer for new and existing business customers — a year-long Amazon Business Prime Essentials membership for eligible customers. Business Prime Essentials members can enjoy incredible benefits along with the fast, FREE shipping on eligible orders needed to keep running their business efficiently. They also have access to a wide offering including business-specific selection and competitive pricing, allowing them to save on orders exclusively available with Amazon Business. Plus, they score a suite of business tools to help track spending trends on Amazon Business and empower their employees to make more informed purchase decisions.

To get Amazon Business Prime Essentials for free for one year, business customers simply need to activate at least three lines (or add a third line) on Business Unlimited Edge, Business Unlimited Ultimate, Go5G Business Next or Go5G Business Plus.

Resources for Small Businesses

Plans and deals are great – but T-Mobile isn’t stopping there! The Un-carrier is going all-in on resources for small businesses by:

Giving away a total of $50,000 in sweepstakes prizes to small businesses: Businesses just need to share how they use connectivity and technology to make a big impact, or how they plan to use new or updated tech. Five lucky winners will receive $10,000 each to invest in their businesses! Enter for a chance to win at https://t-mobile.com/business/morevalue.

Businesses just need to share how they use connectivity and technology to make a big impact, or how they plan to use new or updated tech. Five lucky winners will receive $10,000 each to invest in their businesses! Enter for a chance to win at https://t-mobile.com/business/morevalue. Hosting two sessions at National Small Business Week’s two-day Virtual Small Business Summit: “Securing Your Small Business in a Work-From-Anywhere World” and “Small Business Strategies for Collaboration and Productivity.” Make sure to register here https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week.

“Securing Your Small Business in a Work-From-Anywhere World” and “Small Business Strategies for Collaboration and Productivity.” Make sure to register here https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week. Awarding funds to small businesses through Hometown Grants: T-Mobile’s five-year commitment to providing $25 million to small towns across the U.S. is making a major impact. So far, more than $1 million has been allocated to fuel small business projects like revitalizing farmers’ markets, supporting business incubators and making improvements to city main streets.

For more on how T-Mobile is celebrating small businesses go to https://t-mobile.com/business/morevalue.

$1,000/line credit: With 36 monthly bill credits for new accounts that add at least 10 lines on Business Unlimited Edge. If you cancel account before receiving all 36 monthly bill credits, remaining credits will stop. $1,000 device credit/line: With 24 monthly bill credits for new accounts that add at least 10 lines on Business Unlimited Edge. Contact us before cancelling account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due. Offers may not be combined with some offers or discounts. Amazon Business Prime Essentials On Us: Subscription automatically renews for $179/yr. or the applicable fees for the Business Prime plan you are subscribed to after first year. Cancel any time. See terms. Sweepstakes: No Purchase Necessary. Ends 5 p.m. ET 7/10/24. For complete eligibility, entry/prize/odds see Official Rules. Business Unlimited Edge: 200GB high-speed mobile hotspot data, then unlimited on our network at max 3G speeds. In Canada/Mexico, up to 15GB high-speed data then unlimited at up to 256kbps. In-Flight Connection: On select flights on select U.S.-based airlines; Wi-Fi Calling functionality, valid e911 address, & 1 prior Wi-Fi call w/ current SIM card req’d for messaging. Streaming where available. Secure Wi-Fi: Capable device, app download, and subscription (included in plan) required. Microsoft 365: contact us to activate one M365 Business Basic license ($9.04/mo. value) for first line and one M365 Business Standard license ($16.94/mo. value) for 2+ lines. Magenta Status: All T-Mobile smartphone customers except Connect, talk and text only, and negotiated contract plans. Limited-time offer. Learn More at T-Mobile.com/status. Dollar: Participating locations only. Plus taxes & fees. Minimum 1-day rental & 24 hr advance reservation req’d. Not valid on large SUVs, vans or trucks. Additional terms and restrictions apply. Hertz: Participating locations only. Plus taxes & fees. Minimum 1-day rental & 24 hr advance reservation req’d. Not valid on large SUVs, vans or trucks. Must return battery with at least 10% charge or undercharge Battery Fee may be assessed. Additional terms and restrictions apply.

