The Eclipse Foundation Unveils Open Community Experience (OCX), Europe’s Premier Event for Open Source Innovation

BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source foundations, is proud to announce the launch of Open Community Experience (OCX) , a transformative open source developer conference set to take place 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. This inaugural event will be a catalyst for open collaboration and innovation, covering a diverse range of community-curated open source topics, including automotive & mobility, embedded IoT & edge, cloud native Java, languages and runtimes, supply chain security, dataspaces, and open source software development best practices.

“As our communities have continued to grow and thrive, it became clear that we needed to create a new event that matched the momentum behind our growing ecosystem, as well as the diversity of its interests and collaborations,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “OCX has been built to serve as the premier event in Europe for developers and technology leaders worldwide engaged in open source ecosystems to meet, share ideas and experiences, and learn from each other.”

Set in the historic city of Mainz, Germany, near Frankfurt, OCX will offer an array of tracks covering Eclipse projects and a wide range of topics relevant to open source developers and practitioners. In addition to the main conference tracks, OCX will also host three multi-day, collocated events, each dedicated to specific communities: Open Community for Automotive, Open Community for Java, and EclipseCon.

The planned lineup includes:

OCX Main Tracks Embedded, IoT & Edge Languages & Runtimes OSS Supply Chain Security Open Collaboration Best Practices

Open Community for Automotive: dedicated to automotive software, software defined vehicles, and mobility.

dedicated to automotive software, software defined vehicles, and mobility. Open Community for Java: focusing on topics related to Jakarta EE, Adoptium, MicroProfile, open source enterprise Java, and more.

focusing on topics related to Jakarta EE, Adoptium, MicroProfile, open source enterprise Java, and more. EclipseCon: the centre of gravity for all topics related to the Eclipse IDE platform and next-generation cloud-based development tools.

In addition to the collocated three-day events, the program will feature specialised sessions and one day gatherings like the Eclipse Security, Artificial Intelligence, Architecture, and Modelling Conference ( eSAAM ) on 22 October 2024, which will spotlight innovative software and solutions for data spaces.

OCX offers the ideal opportunity to engage with developers, executives, and evangelists shaping today’s most advanced open technologies. Whether you aim to showcase your own solutions, expand your organisation’s role in the developer ecosystem, or connect with potential partners for new opportunities, OCX is Europe’s premier venue for developer innovation. We are now actively seeking contributions from sponsors, members, potential speakers, and more. Join us in shaping the future of open source collaboration at OCX!

OCX is made possible with the generous support of our sponsors, and we extend our sincere gratitude to each of them. A special acknowledgement goes to Huawei, our first Diamond-level sponsor, whose support sets a high standard for excellence. We also appreciate the early sponsorship commitment from EclipseSource, Lunatech, Obeo, Scanoss, and Typefox. Your contributions make OCX a reality and greatly enhance the experience for all attendees.

We encourage all companies in the Eclipse ecosystem, particularly our Strategic members, to consider sponsoring our flagship conference. This is a unique opportunity to build your brand and directly engage a highly qualified developer audience focused explicitly on the open source technologies that drive your business. Sponsor packages include multiple event passes, making it easy for your developers to join the many conversations to be had at this unique confluence of forward-thinking technologists. Explore sponsorship opportunities by reaching out to sponsors@OCXconf.org .

For more details on OCX and how you can sponsor and participate, visit the OCX website . If you would like to submit a talk for consideration, the Call for Proposals is now open, with an early bird deadline of 31 May 2024.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 415 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 360 members. Visit us at this year’s Open Community Experience (OCX) conference on 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

