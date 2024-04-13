The Global Cyber Innovation Summit, the CISO “Invitation-only” Event, Returns in 2024 with the Nation’s Top Experts and Leaders

Exclusive event keynoted by Chief of NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center Morgan Adamski and featuring former NSA Cybersecurity Strategy Director Rob Joyce among other prestigious speakers

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Global Cyber Innovation Summit (GCIS), renowned as the “Davos of Cybersecurity,” returned this year to bring together the Global 2000 CISO community, cyber technology innovators, policy thought leaders and members of the cyber investment community to engage in top-tier intellectual discourse and facilitate collaboration amongst peers on actionable ways to move the future of cyber innovation forward.









The “invitation-only” Global Cyber Innovation Summit—featuring representatives from the National Security Agency (NSA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cyber Division— kicked off with opening remarks from Bob Ackerman, Founder & Chairman of the Global Cyber Innovation Summit, and a special welcome by Kevin A. Anderson, Commerce Secretary, State of Maryland.

“The Global Cyber Innovation Summit is an unprecedented, trusted, non-commercial forum that convenes the industry’s preeminent thought leaders, CISOs, cybersecurity innovators, policymakers, and members of the cyber investment and intelligence sectors, to elevate the discourse and foster collaboration, addressing the threats we face and catalyze the industry into creating more effective cyber defenses,” said Bob Ackerman, Chairman of the GCIS forum and Founder of cybersecurity venture capital firm, AllegisCyber, and Co-Founder of DataTribe, a cybersecurity and data science startup studio.

The GCIS proceedings are under Chatham House Rules to offer a trusted, confidential cybersecurity venue for top-tier intellectual discourse and collaboration amongst peers. The Summit included a series of keynote presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats and briefings by cyber security practitioners and thought leaders operating at the very cutting edge of the industry to exchange ideas, hold discussions, and collaborate on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of cyber security strategies and solutions.

This year’s event kicked off with the “CISO Board Member Bootcamp Series,” which offered advice on “The Opportunity to Lead” and “Planning for Board Roles.”

Summit topics this year included: “Cybersecurity – The New Frontier”; “Cybersecurity in 2024: The Current State of Nation State Threats”; “(New) Rules of Engagement for Cyber Security, and issues raised by ChatGPT”; “Cyber Risks in the Global Threat Environment”; “Generative AI (GenAI): Friend or Foe to the Modern CISO?”; “The Cyber Chronicles: Imagining a New Security Framework”; “Acting Out of Caution: CISOs Response to Next-Gen Cyber Threats”; “Threat Hunting In the Open: IC Leveraging Commercial Open-Sourced Data a Case Study // Censys & the IC”; “Paranoid Android: The Impact of AI on Cyber”; “Structural Forces in a More Contested World”; “The Next Wave of Cyber – Leadership, Workforce and Filling the Void”; “True Detective: Anatomy of a Cyber Criminal Takedown”; “Automating Defensive Cyber Operations”; “Why are Privacy Enhancing Technologies Transforming Secure AI?”; “Reimagining Cyber Defense”; and “Cyber Crossroads + The Intersect of Leadership.”

Overseeing the strategy and direction of the 2024 Summit is GCIS Chairman Bob Ackerman and an advisory council that includes:

Roland Cloutier , Former CISO at TikTok

, Former CISO at TikTok Phil Venables , CISO, Google Cloud

, CISO, Google Cloud Tom Wilson , VP and CISO at Southern Company

, VP and CISO at Southern Company Rich Baich , CISO at AT&T

, CISO at AT&T Deborah Wheeler , CISO at Delta Airlines

, CISO at Delta Airlines Adam Fletcher , CISO at Blackstone

, CISO at Blackstone Mike Janke , Co-founder of DataTribe

, Co-founder of DataTribe Katie Gray , Partner of In-Q-Tel

, Partner of In-Q-Tel Jason Whitty, Managing Director, Chief Security Officer, USAA

Honoring 6 Disruptive Innovators

As part of the Summit, six early-stage disruptive cyber security companies—dubbed the “Disrupt 6″— were awarded by the community and selected to deliver “TED talks” that describe the most challenging, emerging industry problems and their innovative, over-the-horizon solutions.

The 2024 GCIS Disrupt 6 Award Recipients:

Nudge Security

Reality Defender

Fianu Labs

Vigilant Ops

IP Talons

ZettaSet

This year’s Global Cyber Innovation Summit took place April 10-11, 2024, at The Sagamore Pendry Hotel, Baltimore, MD.

The date for the 2025 Global Cyber Innovation Summit has been set for February 4-6, 2025 and will take place at The Sagamore Pendry Hotel.

Attendance to the Summit is “by invitation only.” For consideration for an invitation, please contact info@GlobalCyberSummit.org.

About the Global Cyber Innovation Summit

The annual Global Cyber Innovation Summit convenes the Global 2000 CISO community, cyber technology innovators, policy thought leaders and members of the cyber investment community for exchange of ideas, discussion and collaboration designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cyber security strategies and solutions.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Leslie Kesselring



Kesselring Communications for Global Cyber Innovation Summit



leslie@kesscomm.com