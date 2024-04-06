The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of AXT, Inc. (AXTI) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of AXT, Inc. (“AXT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXTI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.


If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 4, 2024, J Capital Research published a report alleging, among other things, that, while AXT announced that it would be listing its primary subsidiary in Shanghai, the Company’s IPO was blocked by Chinese regulators in March 2023, potentially due to “falsifying data, tax evasion, improper storage of hazardous chemicals, suspicious related-party transactions, IP litigation, and defaulting on wages to employees.”

On this news, AXT’s stock price fell $1.73, or 34.9%, to close at $3.22 per share on April 4, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased AXT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of AXT, Inc. (AXTI) on Behalf of Investors

