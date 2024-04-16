Tyler Technologies Releases 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

Tyler’s investments in corporate responsibility data management, validation, and processes drove efficiencies in sustainability reporting efforts

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has published its fifth annual corporate responsibility report, a compilation of the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities. This report updates stakeholders on Tyler’s sustainability efforts and highlights key 2023 achievements.





“We often reference a three-legged stool – with employees, clients, and shareholders forming the base – that represents the foundation of Tyler,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “Our commitment to maintaining a solid foundation extends beyond delivering exceptional products and services to our clients. It also means understanding and embracing our responsibility to improve operational efficiency, invest in our teams and communities, and maintain strong governance practices. We’re proud to showcase advancements in our sustainability practices in this year’s corporate responsibility report.”

In 2023, Tyler implemented a data management and validation platform to further refine its ESG-related data collection and processes. Tyler also undertook a double materiality assessment through an intensive exercise to understand key insights on financial materiality and impact materiality. The assessment process, which was facilitated by a third-party advisor, asked internal and external stakeholders to rank and assess the importance and relevance of 26 different ESG topics as they relate to Tyler.

Additionally, Tyler’s Environmental Task Force and employee-led Green Teams prioritized its efforts around energy-efficient operations and made significant progress by consolidating underutilized spaces, making improvements in e-waste recovery and diversion efforts, and securing resources for the procurement of more green energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Finally, Tyler continued to invest in team member development, supporting more than 11,000 total hours of cloud skills education. Tyler continued investments to elevate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices in alignment with its business operations to help its teams find value in and bring value to their work environment and initiatives.

Tyler’s other notable sustainability achievements include:

Environmental: Evacuated 60% of remaining Dallas, Texas, private data center workloads Upgraded solar generation monitoring software in Plano, Texas Added three new categories to its Scope 3 greenhouse gas inventory accounting

Social: Enhanced the DEI governance structure and leadership engagement in new Employee Resource Groups Supported 11,800+ hours of paid volunteer time for team members Redesigned anti-harassment training and achieved a 98% completion rate from all team members

Governance: Grew its Security Champions program to more than 100 company champions Achieved a 93.7% completion rate for security and privacy training Updated its Insider Trader Policy and Privacy Statement



To read the full 2023 corporate responsibility report, visit this link.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General

Contacts

Jennifer Kepler



Tyler Technologies



972.713.3770



Media.team@tylertech.com