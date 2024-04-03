University of Phoenix to Host Third Annual Inclusive Leadership Summit, “Transparency as the Catalyst for Belonging”

Virtual event includes a career fair, networking opportunities, workshops, and research presentations

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix will hold its third annual Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair, June 11-13, 2024. The event will focus on developing skills to be an inclusive leader and providing opportunities for professional networking. Titled “Transparency as the Catalyst for Belonging,” this year’s summit invites participants to delve into the pivotal role of transparency in fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). The virtual event is free, open to the public, and is designed to bring together leaders across industries to explore how to prioritize transparency and belonging in the workplace.





“This annual summit is a pivotal platform for our community to collectively delve into the transformative power of embracing transparency within the workforce, supporting a culture of inclusion, and unlocking the full potential of every individual,” says Chris Lynne, president of the University. “Together, we aim to create an environment where belonging thrives and promotes innovation and excellence.”

The event will feature speakers who are thought leaders and changemakers with valuable insights and practical strategies on nurturing a culture of trust and openness. Through engaging discussions, interactive workshops and keynote presentations, sessions will explore how transparency drives cultural shifts, breaks down barriers, and helps cultivate environments where every voice is heard, valued and respected.

Sessions and speakers will share actionable strategies and best practices that will empower attendees to lead authentically and openly, promoting an atmosphere of collaboration and innovation.

Each day of the summit has a particular theme, designed to offer a deep dive into the issues that impact DEIB initiatives and outcomes. Daily themes are as follows:

June 11: The Intersection of Transparency and DEIB Strategy

June 12: Leading with Empathy: Race, Accessibility, Ageism and LGBTQ+ Inclusion Strategies

June 13: The Convergence of AI, DEIB and Leadership Transparency

In addition to the themes above, each day of the summit offers participants the following focused tracks to choose from: Leadership & Management, Healthcare & Behavioral Science and Education.

“The Inclusive Leadership Summit is a truly informative and inspiring experience,” shared Kane Leone, a student in the Doctor of Management program at the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies and an attendee at last year’s event. “All of the speakers, presenters and organizers last year went above and beyond to give summit participants a remarkable experience and a safe place for us to learn, grow, share and support one another.”

This year’s event will feature the Workplace Diversity Leader Seminar, where participants can engage in facilitated conversations about workforce trends and learn the skills necessary to become effective inclusive leaders in the workplace. The Workplace Diversity Leaders Seminar will serve as a meeting place for the advancement and empowerment of employee resource group (ERG) or business resource group (BRG) leaders, ERG or BRG sponsors, and emerging leaders who serve in workforce areas related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Those participating in the seminar will have the chance to earn a workforce-focused Inclusive Leadership Badge.

Many of the above educational offerings at this year’s Summit incorporate research findings from the University of Phoenix Career Institute® and the University of Phoenix Research Centers to illuminate the academic fields of study offered at the University.

Additionally, all summit participants will have the opportunity to earn digital badges, including the “Inclusive Leader: Transparency in Practice” badge. Digital badges allow participants to showcase inclusive leadership skills on resumes, social platforms and more. University of Phoenix has mapped skills within its curriculum and provides digital badges as a tool to demonstrate academic accomplishments that can be shared by students in their professional and online networks and with their employers.

“As we prepare to host our third annual Inclusive Leadership Summit, we stand at a crucial moment in our collective journey towards fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging,” shares University of Phoenix Director of Student Diversity and Inclusion, Saray Lopez. “This summit underscores the transformative power of transparency within our respective spheres of influence —a power that not only embraces individuality but amplifies it. By prioritizing transparency, we pave the way for environments where every individual feels seen, valued, and empowered to bring their authentic selves to the table.”

Watch video highlights from last year’s Inclusive Leadership Summit here.

Register for the University of Phoenix Inclusive Leadership Summit here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Michele Mitchum



University of Phoenix



michele.mitchum@phoenix.edu