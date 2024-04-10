VeeamON 2024 to Showcase the Future of Intelligent Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery

Registration is now open for the year’s most exciting event for data protection, intelligence, and cyber security. Thought leaders and industry experts will share their brightest ideas for the year ahead to help keep businesses running securely.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataProtection—Veeam Software, the #1 leader by market share in data protection and ransomware recovery, today announced its annual flagship customer and partner event VeeamON taking place June 3-5, 2024 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and online. Now in its 10th year, VeeamON combines the latest innovation from Veeam with hands-on learning and the opportunity to connect with the world’s leading community of data experts, IT leaders, and security specialists.





Key speakers this year include Veeam’s CEO, Anand Eswaran, Chief Product Officer, Anton Gostev, Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and Acting CTO, Dave Russell, and Vice President of Product Strategy, Rick Vanover, along with a host of customers, partners, and experts. The event will feature 40+ breakout sessions addressing everything from ransomware threats to data freedom, a solutions expo offering hours of networking opportunities, LabWarz, and exclusive on-site super sessions.

“VeeamON is where the IT data protection and security community comes together to learn, trade ideas, and make connections,” said Rick Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer at Veeam.​ “As the industry’s premier annual event, we’re excited to host our 10th VeeamON, where we will explore the convergence of data protection, cyber resilience, and artificial intelligence to create a more secure and resilient world. This is where radical resilience happens.”

The latest Veeam Ransomware Trends Report shows the importance of bringing together data protection and IT security teams to align on cyber resilience and ensure businesses not only bounce back from disruption, but bounce forward with resilience. During the event, Veeam will dive deeper into the latest findings of its strategic research on ransomware, providing a comprehensive view of who is most susceptible to attack, how often cyber incidents are happening, and how Veeam helps protect 450,000 customers — including the City of Fort Lauderdale, North Kansas City Schools, Siemens, TechnipFMC, and Ultra Energy — against increasing cyber threats.

Veeam will also provide exclusive insight into its latest product innovations and company news, including Veeam Data Cloud which provides resilient data protection and data recovery for multi-cloud data. Complementing the Veeam Data Platform, Veeam will share the latest in how businesses can securely architect infrastructure, manage unpredictable cloud cost models, and achieve radical resilience.

​VeeamON 2024 will feature the highly competitive LabWarz event, where experts across the globe put their skills to the test in a Veeam-driven obstacle course. Aside from full-year bragging rights as the top Veeam Engineer, a total of $10,000 and custom Veeam Kicks sneakers are up for grabs at the in-person event. First place takes home $5,000, second place takes home $3,000, and third place takes home $2,000. A custom pair of Veeam Kicks are also available as a prize during the online event.

Lastly, VeeamON 2024 is the perfect opportunity for attendees to set themselves apart and gain their Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) credentials. With prep time allocated as early as Sunday, June 2, packages are available for attendees to take their VMCE exams at a discounted rate and upon earning their certification, celebrate their new status.

VeeamON 2024 Diamond Sponsors include ExaGrid, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Microsoft; Platinum sponsors Backblaze, Hitachi, Pure Storage, Scality, and Wasabi; and many others.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available. Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical Resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

