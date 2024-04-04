Verato names Andy Dé as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Tableau Healthcare GM and MedeAnalytics CMO will lead go-to-market strategy, planning and execution for Verato’s market leading hMDM solutions.

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verato, the identity experts for healthcare, today announced the appointment of Andy Dé to the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Dé will oversee the company’s go-to-market (GTM) strategy, planning and execution in his role leading the global marketing organization reporting to Clay Ritchey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dé has more than 25 years of experience driving healthcare innovation in various enterprise software strategic marketing, product management and innovation roles and is recognized as an industry thought leader for the transformative power of data analytics in healthcare and life sciences.





“I am humbled and honored to join Verato and bring my passion for building, transforming and growing world-class, high-performing global marketing teams to drive the continued rapid growth of adoption of Verato’s industry leading hMDM solutions,” said Andy Dé, CMO at Verato. “It’s an exciting time at Verato as it scales to help healthcare organizations solve the problem that drives everything else, knowing who is who.”

Prior to joining Verato, Dé held strategy and marketing leadership positions at leading enterprise software companies and helped create and grow multiple businesses across various industries (manufacturing, supply chain, CPG, airlines, life sciences and healthcare) leading globally dispersed, high-performance teams. He has led six software solutions to market, successfully leveraging his enterprise software innovation strategy, solutions portfolio management, and go-to-market strategy, planning, and execution leadership experience with measurable revenue, margin and pipeline impact.

Most recently, Dé joined Verato from MedeAnalytics where he helped transform their marketing organization and the GTM paradigm to value based consultative selling, with exponential growth in sales pipeline and impact. He also co-founded and grew the healthcare and life sciences business 5X over four years at Tableau Software as a general manager (GM). Dé has also held strategy and marketing leadership positions at SAP, GE Healthcare, Alteryx and i2 Technologies.

Dé holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Bombay, India, and a master’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Florida. He also holds a master’s degree in international business (I-MBA) from the Tel Aviv International School of Management (TISOM) in Tel Aviv, Israel, and graduated with an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada. In addition, he has completed executive management programs in ‘Disruptive Innovation’ and ‘Strategic Implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI)’ from the Harvard Business School and the MIT-Sloan School of Management, respectively.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andy to the Verato team,” said Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato. “Andy comes to us with deep expertise in healthcare technology and data analytics. He started his career at GE Healthcare and has had formidable experiences building the healthcare businesses at Tableau, then Alteryx, and most recently as the CMO at MedeAnalytics. His passion for the power of analytics to transform healthcare outcomes and business performance, combined with his acumen for value-based marketing and customer evangelism, makes Andy the perfect CMO to lead our marketing team into the next phase of our growth at scale.”

About Verato

Verato enables digital engagement, clinical interoperability, cloud transformation and provider data integrity by solving the problem that drives everything else—Knowing Who Is Who™. The Verato hMDM™ platform, the industry’s first purpose-built healthcare master data management solution, enables a complete and trusted 360-degree view of patients, consumers, members, providers, and communities. Over 90 of the most respected brands in healthcare rely on Verato to connect, identify, enrich, manage and activate person and provider data across the complex digital health ecosystem with unprecedented accuracy, ease, and time-to-value. With a secure enterprise wide single source of truth for identity, Verato ensures that you get identity right from the start. For more information, visit verato.com.

