Virtium Introduces Industrial-grade High-Capacity E1.S NVMe SSD Platform With 5+ Year Availability

New Industrial SSD Solution Provides High Reliable, High Capacities and Long-life Cycles for Today's Demanding Digital Infrastructure

Virtium, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial storage and memory solutions, today introduced the new StorFly® E1.S NVMe solid-state drive platform. The StorFly E1.S SSDs are designed with the latest industrial-grade NAND flash to deliver consistent performance across an extended temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, over the full range of capacity, and throughout the lifespan of the SSD.





Virtium has taken the E1.S form factor and transformed it into an “industrialized” solution, integrating essential features designed to enhance industrial applications. These features encompass power and thermal efficiency algorithms, expanded capacity, extended endurance and an extended lifecycle. The platform empowers design engineers with significant flexibility, allowing them to choose performance and the right capacity based on specific requirements. The platform supports PCIe Gen4 and is backward compatible to PCIe Gen3 for low power consumption. Initial capacity range of 240GB to 3.84TB ensures suitability for a wide variety of applications. Pseudo-SLC (pSLC) solutions can achieve five drive writes per day (5 DWPD) over five years. Virtium will expand upon its E1.S offering with new products which are compatible with PCIe Gen5 and promise higher performance and expanded capacities to 16TB.

“Virtium’s latest introduction to the market, the StorFly® E1.S NVMe solid-state drives, are engineered to maintain consistent performance across a broad temperature spectrum, from -40°C to +85°C. The E1.S form factor was initially developed to overcome the challenges posed by the M.2 NVMe form factor, such as capacity limitations, cooling issues, and lack of hot-plug support, particularly for enterprise data center uses. It quickly gained traction for use in rack servers and more recently industrial applications due to its advantageous features,” said Scott Phillips, Virtium’s Vice President of Product Marketing.

“The E1.S form factor is notable for its high storage capacity options (up to 16TB), a similar interconnect to M.2, an integrated heatsink with four mounting points, along with a product lifespan of over five years making it highly appealing for data center and industrial edge computing needs, as well as long lifecycle projects where requalifications are disruptive and costly.”

Virtium’s StorFly E1.S SSD platform delivers flexible and optimized solutions for industrial applications, including industrial, edge, servers, telecom and networking, high-capacity data recorders, AI and media servers, in-flight servers, and avionics equipment. Additional features include:

Integrated vtGuard ™ power-loss protection to protect both in-flight data as well as data-at-rest during an unexpected power loss.

power-loss protection to protect both in-flight data as well as data-at-rest during an unexpected power loss. Integrated vtSecure ® data security supporting AES encryption and TCG Opal features with pre-boot authentication.

data security supporting AES encryption and TCG Opal features with pre-boot authentication. Optional ruggedization enhancements include BGA underfill, conformal coating, 30 micro-inch gold connector, and full cover heatsink.

The new E1.S SSDs are available now. To learn more, visit our E1.S NVMe page here, contact Sales here or visit Virtium’s booth at the Embedded World 04/09-11/2024, Hall 3 Booth 253.

About Virtium

Virtium is a leading designer and manufacturer of high reliable industrial-grade SSD Storage and Memory Module solutions. Our 25+ years of successful innovation, high-quality production, customer commitment and longest product availability differentiate us from our competitors and have earned us many notable customer awards. Virtium has consistently provided product solutions to the world’s largest Networking, Telecom, Industrial OEM, and other industrial embedded market customers that require the highest levels of data-storage integrity.

