Virtru to Offer 1 Year of Free Encryption Key Management for Google Gmail with S/MIME Customers

Data-Centric Security Provider is Giving Select Google Customers a One-Year Subscription to Virtru Private Keystore, Fortifying Zero Trust Security for Gmail

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtru today announced that Google customers transitioning to Gmail with S/MIME encryption can use Virtru Private Keystore free for one year.

As a trusted Google Gmail with S/MIME private key management provider, Virtru enables customers to easily control and protect their most critical data with the Virtru Private Keystore. This ensures that no third party—including Google and Virtru—can access protected information.

Virtru Private Keystore is a secure, scalable key management solution that allows organizations to host and control their own encryption keys on-premises or in a private or public cloud environment. It provides a simple and effective way to manage Gmail encryption keys while supporting compliance requirements for data protection standards such as CJIS, ITAR, and CMMC.

“We’re very excited to see Google’s continued advancement of privacy-enhancing technology with S/MIME and client-side encryption,” said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru. “Virtru is committed to empowering organizations with advanced data protection solutions while enabling them to maintain full control over their encryption keys and sensitive data across the Google ecosystem.”

To use Gmail with S/MIME, Google customers must select an external key management partner, such as Virtru, or build their own key management service using Google APIs.

In addition to Gmail, Virtru Private Keystore can be used for Google Workspace, including Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, and Meet. Moreover, with Virtru Private Keystore, Workspace users can uniquely leverage Google Drive labels to classify documents that enforce access controls and ensure persistent protection when files are moved to other drives or folders.

To learn more about Virtru Private Keystore and to redeem one free year* of Virtru Private Keystore for Gmail with S/MIME, contact Virtru today.

* – The Virtru Private Keystore one-year subscription S/MIME offer is limited to managing S/MIME encryption keys only when used with Google Gmail. Offer only valid for new customers of Virtru Private Keystore.

About Virtru:
At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 6,700 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Leading providers of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit virtru.com.

Contact:
Nick Michael
Virtru
nick.michael@virtru.com

