Wider Risks of Online Piracy in Singapore Continue to be Felt as Singapore Courts Order More Sites Blocked

SINGAPORE, Apr 15, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Asia Video Industry Association’s Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) welcomes the Singapore High Court’s latest order to block another 26 illegal streaming sites and more than 100 associated domains responsible for the distribution of illegally streamed content in Singapore.

The Court’s order follows on from a similar order obtained in Singapore by the Premier League in March and continues the push by the applicants BBC Studios, LaLiga, the Premier League and TVB International, that in recent years has seen the blocking of hundreds of illegal streaming sites and hundreds more associated domains that were offering access to some of the most sought-after content including premium sports, drama and entertainment. The order is also part of a comprehensive campaign by CAP and its members against online piracy in the region.

“Blocking access to pirate sites also brings wide benefits, not least of which include protecting consumers from the demonstrable harm such as viruses, malware and data theft that many pirate sites are specifically designed for. Such pirate sites are honey pots, designed to attract consumers with offers of ‘free’ content when in fact the consumers are the products, targeted by the criminals running the sites for cyber scams and other cyber threats,” said CAP’s General Manager, Matt Cheetham. “A recent study by Cyberstronomy has highlighted these dangers in particular to Singapore consumers, in finding an average 48% chance of encountering a cyber threat on the top 25 pirate sports streaming sites in Singapore. Furthermore, there was a 3.5 times greater chance of consumers being scammed when visiting these sites compared to when visiting mainstream sites(1),” added Cheetham.

(1) https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4709637

About the Asia Video Industry Association

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.

