WisdomTree Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Record AUM of $107.2 Billion

870bps of Operating Margin Expansion vs. Q1 2023

Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.13 ($0.12, as Adjusted)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024.





$22.1 million of net income ($20.3(1) million of net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$107.2 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 7.1% from the prior quarter arising from market appreciation and net inflows.

$2.0 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our international developed equity and U.S. equity products.

0.36% average advisory fee, unchanged from the prior quarter.

$96.8 million of operating revenues, an increase of 6.6% from the prior quarter primarily due to higher average AUM.

79.4% gross margin(1), a 0.3 point decrease from the prior quarter due to higher fund costs.

28.9% operating income margin (29.6%(1) as adjusted), a 0.2 point increase (0.9 point increase, as adjusted(1)) compared to our operating margin of 28.7% in the prior quarter primarily due to higher revenues.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on May 22, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2024.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

“ It has been a great start to the year with record AUM, nearly $2 billion of net inflows, and 820 basis points of margin expansion (as adjusted), driving a 71% increase in our earnings per share as compared to the first quarter of last year. Importantly, we expect that momentum to continue as we are executing on our key initiatives to drive the next $100 billion of assets under management: traction in our ETP lineup, an expanding models footprint, and leadership in the secular shift toward tokenization of financial assets. We achieved several key milestones in the quarter, including the receipt of a trust charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services – the premier regulator for digital asset businesses in the U.S. – and the launch of our debit card to WisdomTree Prime™ users. This key combination not only expands our geographic footprint but also allows us to offer value-added services to our customer base. We continue to believe that tokenized assets and blockchain-enabled finance represent a growth opportunity for WisdomTree, and this quarter’s accomplishments are yet another positive step in unlocking new customers, new markets and new revenue streams.”

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

“ We are pleased to report that we are delivering strong operating margin expansion and earnings growth, demonstrating our scalable operating model and ability to leverage our AUM growth. We are confident that we have the right strategy, the right products, the right team and the right culture to continue to create value for our clients and stockholders in the long term. We remain extremely bullish about 2024 and beyond as we continue to drive organic growth, expand our margins, and lead the industry’s evolution in tokenized assets and blockchain-enabled finance. For a number of years, we have been alone talking about many of the themes driving our growth, including our diversified product suite, models and the potential of tokenization and blockchain-enabled finance – but now we have company. If you want to know what the industry is going to do tomorrow, look at what WisdomTree is doing today.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Mar. 31,



2024 Dec. 31,



2023 Sept. 30,



2023 June 30,



2023 Mar. 31,



2023 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions): AUM—end of period $ 107.2 $ 100.1 $ 93.7 $ 93.7 $ 90.7 Net inflows/(outflows) $ 2.0 $ (0.3) $ 2.0 $ 2.3 $ 6.3 Average AUM $ 102.4 $ 96.6 $ 95.7 $ 91.6 $ 87.5 Average advisory fee 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 96.8 $ 90.8 $ 90.4 $ 85.7 $ 82.0 Net income $ 22.1 $ 19.1 $ 13.0 $ 54.3 $ 16.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.10 Operating income margin 28.9% 28.7% 29.5% 21.2% 20.2% As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)): Gross margin 79.4% 79.7% 80.1% 79.3% 79.1% Net income, as adjusted $ 20.3 $ 18.6 $ 18.0 $ 14.9 $ 11.2 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 Operating income margin, as adjusted 29.6% 28.7% 29.5% 26.9% 21.4%

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News In February 2024, we launched the WisdomTree Prime™ Visa Debit Card, a digital and physical card enabling users to spend outside the WisdomTree Prime app.

In March 2024, we were named ‘Best Leveraged & Inverse ETF Issuer ($1bn+)’ at the ETF Express European ETF Awards and ‘Best ETF Provider’ at the Diaman Quant Awards in Italy; we were granted a charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) to operate as a limited purpose trust company under the New York Banking Law; and the Board of Directors extended our existing limited duration stockholder rights plan, as amended. Product News In February 2024, we cross-listed the WisdomTree Megatrends UCITS ETF (WMGT) on the SIX; and the WisdomTree Cybersecurity UCITS ETF (WCBR) was named ‘Best Thematic and Sector ETF’ at the Le Revenu Awards 2024 in France.

In March 2024, we launched the WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) and the 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) on the Nasdaq; we celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR); the European cryptocurrency ETP range surpassed $800 million in AUM; the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF (DGSE) was named ‘Best Emerging Markets Equity ETF’ at the Mountain View Fund Awards 2024 in Germany; and the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF (WTAI) was named ‘Best Equity ETF’ at the Money Mate Awards in Italy.

In April 2024, we launched the WisdomTree Energy Transition and Rare Earths Miners UCITS ETF (RARE) on the London Stock Exchange, Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana; we launched the WisdomTree US Quality Growth UCITS ETF (QGRW) on the London Stock Exchange, Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana; and we cross-listed a distributing class of the WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS (GGRW) on the Borsa Italiana.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,



2024 Dec. 31,



2023 Sept. 30,



2023 June 30,



2023 Mar. 31,



2023 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 92,501 $ 86,988 $ 86,598 $ 82,004 $ 77,637 Other income 4,337 3,856 3,825 3,720 4,407 Total revenues 96,838 90,844 90,423 85,724 82,044 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 31,054 27,860 27,955 26,319 27,398 Fund management and administration 19,962 18,445 18,023 17,727 17,153 Marketing and advertising 4,408 4,951 3,833 4,465 4,007 Sales and business development 3,611 3,881 3,383 3,326 2,994 Contractual gold payments — — — 1,583 4,486 Professional fees 3,630 3,201 3,719 8,334 3,715 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,210 1,208 1,203 1,172 1,101 Depreciation and amortization 383 335 307 121 109 Third-party distribution fees 2,307 2,549 2,694 1,881 2,253 Other 2,323 2,379 2,601 2,615 2,257 Total operating expenses 68,888 64,809 63,718 67,543 65,473 Operating income 27,950 26,035 26,705 18,181 16,571 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense. (4,128) (3,758) (3,461) (4,021) (4,002) Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration—gold payments — — — 41,361 20,592 Interest income 1,398 1,225 791 1,000 1,083 Impairments — (339) (2,703) — (4,900) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes — — — — (9,721) Other gains and losses, net 2,592 1,602 (2,512) 1,286 (2,007) Income before income taxes 27,812 24,765 18,820 57,807 17,616 Income tax expense 5,701 5,688 5,836 3,555 1,383 Net income $ 22,111 $ 19,077 $ 12,984 $ 54,252 $ 16,233 Earnings per share—basic $ 0.14(2) $ 0.16(2) $ 0.07(2) $ 0.32(2) $ 0.10(2) Earnings per share—diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.16(2) $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares—basic 146,464 145,310 145,284 144,351 143,862 Weighted average common shares—diluted 165,268 171,703 177,140 170,672 159,887 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)) Total operating expenses $ 68,193 $ 64,809 $ 63,718 $ 62,630 $ 64,506 Operating income $ 28,645 $ 26,035 $ 26,705 $ 23,094 $ 17,538 Income before income taxes $ 26,987 $ 23,908 $ 23,902 $ 19,752 $ 14,485 Income tax expense $ 6,731 $ 5,342 $ 5,854 $ 4,833 $ 3,287 Net income $ 20,256 $ 18,566 $ 18,048 $ 14,919 $ 11,198 Earnings per share—diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 Weighted average common shares—diluted 165,268 171,703 177,140 170,672 159,887

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 6.6% and 18.0% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively, primarily due to higher average AUM.

Our average advisory fee was 0.36% during each of the first quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased 6.3% from the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher compensation arising from payroll taxes, benefits and other items in connection with the payment of year-end bonuses, as well as higher fund management and administration costs and professional fees. These increases were partly offset by lower marketing expenses, sales and business development expenses and third-party distribution fees.

Operating expenses increased 5.2% from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher incentive and stock-based compensation expense and increased headcount, as well as higher fund management and administration costs. These increases were partly offset by the termination of the deferred consideration—gold payments obligation on May 10, 2023.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense increased 9.8% from the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to the recognition of a full quarter of imputed interest on our obligation payable to Gold Bullion Holdings (Jersey) Limited (“GBH”), a subsidiary of the World Gold Council, in connection with our repurchase in November 2023 of our Series C Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock. Interest expense increased 3.1% from the first quarter of 2023 due to the recognition of imputed interest on our obligation payable to GBH, partly offset by a lower level of debt outstanding.

Interest income increased 14.1% and 29.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively, due to a higher level of interest-earning assets.

Other gains and losses, net was a gain of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This quarter includes gains of $2.1 million and $0.1 million on our financial instruments and our investments, respectively. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 20.5%, resulting in income tax expense of $5.7 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to the decrease in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on the Company’s financial instruments owned, tax windfalls associated with the vesting of stock-based compensation awards and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings. These items were partly offset by state and local income taxes.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 24.9%(1).

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a live webcast on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fQD4Npsv.

Participants also can dial in using the following numbers: (877) 407-9210 or (201) 689-8049. Click here to access the participant international toll-free access numbers. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in or dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through WisdomTree’s investor relations website at https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.*

* The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2372500) in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $106.0 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

_________________ (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.” (2) Earnings per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method. In addition, the three months ended December 31, 2023 includes a gain of $7,966 recognized upon the repurchase of our Series C non-voting preferred shares convertible into 13.1 million shares of common stock from GBH, which is excluded from net income, but required to be added to net income to arrive at income available to common stockholders in the calculation of EPS. This gain is excluded from our EPS when computed on a non-GAAP basis.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 100,124 $ 93,735 $ 93,666 $ 90,740 $ 81,993 Inflows/(outflows) 1,990 (255) 1,983 2,327 6,341 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 5,116 6,644 (1,914) 599 2,406 End of period assets $ 107,230 $ 100,124 $ 93,735 $ 93,666 $ 90,740 Average assets during the period $ 102,435 $ 96,547 $ 95,743 $ 91,578 $ 87,508 Average advisory fee during the period 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% Revenue days 91 92 92 91 90 Number of ETFs—end of the period 338 337 344 344 341 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 72,486 $ 68,018 $ 65,903 $ 61,283 $ 55,973 Inflows/(outflows) 1,983 (67) 3,601 3,249 4,012 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 3,618 4,535 (1,486) 1,371 1,298 End of period assets $ 78,087 $ 72,486 $ 68,018 $ 65,903 $ 61,283 Average assets during the period $ 74,805 $ 69,707 $ 68,008 $ 62,712 $ 59,430 Number of ETFs—end of the period 77 76 80 80 80 EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 27,638 $ 25,717 $ 27,763 $ 29,457 $ 26,020 Inflows/(outflows) 7 (188) (1,618) (922) 2,329 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,498 2,109 (428) (772) 1,108 End of period assets $ 29,143 $ 27,638 $ 25,717 $ 27,763 $ 29,457 Average assets during the period $ 27,630 $ 26,840 $ 27,735 $ 28,866 $ 28,078 Number of ETPs—end of the period 261 261 264 264 261 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 29,156 $ 25,643 $ 26,001 $ 24,534 $ 24,112 Inflows/(outflows) 536 487 864 414 (149) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,978 3,026 (1,222) 1,053 571 End of period assets $ 31,670 $ 29,156 $ 25,643 $ 26,001 $ 24,534 Average assets during the period $ 30,130 $ 26,835 $ 26,501 $ 24,732 $ 24,725 Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 21,336 $ 20,466 $ 22,384 $ 24,924 $ 22,097 (Outflows)/inflows (460) (449) (1,814) (1,513) 2,003 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,068 1,319 (104) (1,027) 824 End of period assets $ 21,944 $ 21,336 $ 20,466 $ 22,384 $ 24,924 Average assets during the period $ 20,838 $ 21,254 $ 22,278 $ 24,033 $ 23,807 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 21,197 $ 21,797 $ 20,215 $ 18,708 $ 15,273 (Outflows)/inflows (14) (715) 1,670 1,471 3,513 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 35 115 (88) 36 (78) End of period assets $ 21,218 $ 21,197 $ 21,797 $ 20,215 $ 18,708 Average assets during the period $ 21,082 $ 21,889 $ 20,965 $ 19,185 $ 17,176

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 15,103 $ 13,902 $ 13,423 $ 11,433 $ 10,195 Inflows 1,599 9 798 1,593 450 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,401 1,192 (319) 397 788 End of period assets $ 18,103 $ 15,103 $ 13,902 $ 13,423 $ 11,433 Average assets during the period $ 16,688 $ 14,266 $ 13,873 $ 12,276 $ 10,879 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 10,726 $ 9,569 $ 9,191 $ 8,811 $ 8,116 Inflows 217 412 451 329 486 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 246 745 (73) 51 209 End of period assets $ 11,189 $ 10,726 $ 9,569 $ 9,191 $ 8,811 Average assets during the period $ 10,900 $ 9,833 $ 9,652 $ 8,998 $ 8,666 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,815 $ 1,781 $ 1,864 $ 1,785 $ 1,754 (Outflows)/inflows (50) (59) (1) 12 43 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 63 93 (82) 67 (12) End of period assets $ 1,828 $ 1,815 $ 1,781 $ 1,864 $ 1,785 Average assets during the period $ 1,792 $ 1,803 $ 1,894 $ 1,798 $ 1,757 Cryptocurrency Beginning of period assets $ 414 $ 243 $ 248 $ 239 $ 136 Inflows/(outflows) 158 28 10 (1) 13 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 302 143 (15) 10 90 End of period assets $ 874 $ 414 $ 243 $ 248 $ 239 Average assets during the period $ 614 $ 325 $ 238 $ 236 $ 190 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 377 $ 334 $ 340 $ 306 $ 310 Inflows/(outflows) 4 32 5 22 (18) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 23 11 (11) 12 14 End of period assets $ 404 $ 377 $ 334 $ 340 $ 306 Average assets during the period $ 391 $ 342 $ 342 $ 320 $ 308 Headcount 300 303 299 291 279

Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments

Source: WisdomTree

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, Dec 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 116,926 $ 129,305 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 58,301 58,722 Accounts receivable 40,020 35,473 Prepaid expenses 6,491 5,258 Other current assets 1,284 1,036 Total current assets 223,022 229,794 Fixed assets, net 436 427 Securities held-to-maturity 224 230 Deferred tax assets, net 5,477 11,057 Investments 9,606 9,684 Right of use assets—operating leases 243 563 Goodwill 86,841 86,841 Intangible assets, net 605,347 605,082 Other noncurrent assets 456 459 Total assets $ 931,652 $ 944,137 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 32,665 $ 30,085 Compensation and benefits payable 9,624 38,111 Payable to Gold Bullion Holdings (Jersey) Limited (“GBH”) 14,804 14,804 Income taxes payable 1,140 3,866 Operating lease liabilities 251 578 Accounts payable and other liabilities 17,105 15,772 Total current liabilities 75,589 103,216 Convertible notes—long term 275,263 274,888 Payable to GBH 24,994 24,328 Total liabilities 375,846 402,432 Preferred stock: Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 400,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 151,819 and 150,330 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,518 1,503 Additional paid-in capital 309,768 312,440 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (907) (548) Retained earnings 112,858 95,741 Total stockholders’ equity 423,237 409,136 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 931,652 $ 944,137

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 22,111 $ 16,233 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Advisory and license fees paid in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrency (11,727) (12,760) Deferred income taxes 5,640 4,783 Stock-based compensation 5,163 4,536 Gains on financial instruments owned, at fair value (2,063) (1,954) Imputed interest on payable to GBH 666 — Depreciation and amortization 383 109 Amortization of issuance costs—convertible notes 375 579 Amortization of right of use asset 324 319 Gains on investments (123) 3,919 Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration—gold payments — (20,592) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes — 9,721 Impairments — 4,900 Contractual gold payments — 4,486 Other — (452) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,243) (4,791) Prepaid expenses (1,247) (1,161) Gold and other precious metals 11,561 8,332 Other assets (79) 167 Fund management and administration payable 2,659 3,638 Compensation and benefits payable (28,386) (27,271) Income taxes payable (2,723) (3,418) Operating lease liabilities (332) (326) Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,003 5,606 Net cash used in operating activities (1,038) (5,397) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of financial instruments owned, at fair value (2,500) (20,278) Cash paid—software development (592) — Purchase of fixed assets (66) (26) Proceeds from the sale of financial instruments owned, at fair value 5,180 18,290 Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 6 6 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 2,028 (2,008) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (4,997) (4,821) Shares repurchased (7,820) (3,384) Repurchase of convertible notes — (124,317) Issuance costs—convertible notes — (3,548) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes — 130,000 Net cash used in financing activities (12,817) (6,070) (Decrease)/increase in cash flow due to changes in foreign exchange rate (552) 473 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,379) (13,002) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of year 129,305 132,101 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 116,926 $ 119,099 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,769 $ 1,422 Cash paid for interest $ 3,738 $ 801

Contacts

Investor Relations



Jeremy Campbell



+1.917.267.3859



jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

Corporate Communications

Jessica Zaloom



+1.917.267.3735



jzaloom@wisdomtree.com

Read full story here