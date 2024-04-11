Workato® Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Customer Success Journey Through Joint Cloud Investments

The new collaboration will focus on alignment around joint customers’ cloud journeys and acceleration of journey operationalizing cloud investment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato®, a leading AI-powered enterprise automation platform, announced today that it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The SCA will focus on scaling joint customer success and impact while strengthening global engagement through strategic go-to-market efforts.





Workato, a 6-time Leader and the top Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service, enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing artificial intelligence (AI) across the entire organization. The company’s low-code/no-code platform is designed to make it easy for Information Technology (IT) and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences while maintaining the security and governance IT requires. The SCA will accelerate speed to value and expand interoperability for existing and future customers of AWS and Workato.

“We’ve seen a rise in businesses experimenting with AI and automation over the last year and worked with Workato and AWS to provide efficient, easy-to-use, and safe solutions,” said Saiesh Prakash, Senior Manager of Enterprise Integrations at Coinbase. “With this new collaboration between two companies who have supported our digital transformation journey, we are excited about the opportunities it will bring and how it will help unlock our potential by embracing the power of AI and automation together in one unified, cloud-native platform.”

As part of the SCA, Workato also announced participation in two AWS Partner Network (APN) programs:

Workato achieved the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency in the Low-Code/No-Code (LC/NC) category. The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency validates Workato as a provider of cloud migration capabilities and services, underscoring Workato’s ability to seamlessly and securely move data and quickly operationalize customers’ cloud migration projects. Making Workato a perfect launch partner for this new AWS Competency.

The company also joined the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP). This program supports AWS Software Partners who have a SaaS offering on AWS to drive and deliver workload migrations. Workato will focus on SAP on-premises to SAP cloud migrations on AWS. Customers will benefit from reduced migration timelines and costs as they transition their software to the cloud.

“By deepening our ongoing collaboration with AWS, we’re taking another major step in giving organizations the ability to choose solutions that help orchestrate business-critical processes with AI, while addressing integration and automation needs. As Workato continues to change the way organizations work to unleash the power of their people, processes, technologies, and AI to create the future they want, we look to AWS for strategic alignment in helping organizations through their transformation journeys,” said Vijay Tella, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer at Workato. “Together, this collaboration allows organizations to build a comprehensive set of options to build and run solutions in the way that best meets the unique needs of their business.”

“The SCA with Workato strengthens our shared vision and commitment to creating democratized automation and integration solutions powered by AI for customers regardless of technical background with security and governance at the forefront,” said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships at AWS. “We are pleased to collaborate with Workato to orchestrate enterprise-level solutions that enable customers to increase efficiency, scalability, speed, and innovation.”

This collaboration underscores the value of Workato and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. Workato is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. Workato offers integrations with several AWS services including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS), AWS Lambda, Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, Amazon Redshift, and more.

To learn more about this collaboration, Workato’s Partner ecosystem, and Workato’s offerings, please visit here.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation and integration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

