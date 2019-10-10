ZCG-Backed Affinity Interactive Appoints Scott Butera as President & Chief Executive Officer

Leader of Company’s Sports Information Group Business Brings Track Record of Execution and Commitment to World-Class Gaming Experiences to Elevated Role

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinity Interactive (“AI” or the “Company”), a leading omni-channel media, online, and gaming operator, today announced the appointment of Scott Butera as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Butera, who most recently led AI’s Sports Information Group (“SIG”) business, brings over 30 years of experience in gaming, hospitality, media, entertainment, and sports to the pivotal role. In his new capacity, Mr. Butera will set strategy and oversee operations of the Company’s diversified portfolio of casinos resorts across Nevada, Missouri, and Iowa. He will also continue to oversee all print and online media platforms, including Daily Racing Form.





Mr. Butera is an industry veteran who has a history of leading growth and innovation at numerous companies. As CEO of SIG, he led initiatives to develop retail and business products and optimize ecommerce sales for the Daily Racing Form. Under his leadership, SIG experienced significant growth in market share and revenue. Previously, Mr. Butera served as President of Fubo Gaming at Fubo TV Inc. He has also held CEO and President positions at MGM Resorts International, the Arena Football League, Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Tropicana Entertainment, and Trump Entertainment, among others. Earlier in his career, he worked as an investment banker for more than a decade, gaining valuable financial expertise that he later applied to strategic decision-making in the gaming industry. Mr. Butera has a B.A. from Trinity College, where he served as a Trustee, and an MBA from New York University.

“ Scott’s operating acumen and deep knowledge of the gaming and entertainment industries have helped AI and Sports Information Group expand product offerings and improve the sports and gaming experience for consumers around the world,” said James J. Zenni Jr., Chairman of Affinity Interactive and Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “ I am confident Scott will integrate seamlessly into this expanded role, and under his leadership, Affinity will achieve greater success, continuing to deliver world-class experiences to nearly 1 million users and guests across platforms.”

“ Affinity’s mission to elevate the gaming industry through advanced technology and unparalleled customer offerings – both across digital media platforms as well as in-person gaming – remains a driving force behind the business’ success,” said Mr. Butera. “ I am eager to collaborate with Jim and leverage my familiarity with the business as well as my passion for driving innovative change to execute on AI’s long-term strategic priorities.”

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel media, online, and gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly 1 million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, “America’s Turf Authority since 1894” for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets™, one of America’s fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit affinityinteractive.com, DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and DRF.com/sports.

Affinity Interactive is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. (“ZCG”). ZCG is a leading privately held merchant bank.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

ZCG’s investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions in capital and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 400 professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

