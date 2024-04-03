Zip Security and Ambience Healthcare Release White Paper to Help Healthcare Organizations Assess Security Risks as Cyber Attacks Rise

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zip Security, a venture-backed cyber startup building enterprise-grade security solutions for companies, and Ambience Healthcare, the leading AI operating system for healthcare, today announced the release of a co-authored white paper titled: “Cybersecurity and Healthcare in 2024: Assessing 3rd Party Vendors“.





This report offers strategic insight and tactical guidance for healthcare systems to navigate the growing cybersecurity risks associated with third-party vendors in healthcare. It also provides specific recommendations for ensuring continued access to care and patient records in the event of an attack.

With 2023 marking a record year for cyberattacks impacting access to care, the release of this white paper underscores the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures for both healthcare providers and their vendor partners.

“The healthcare system is a complex web of organizations and technologies. The last year has shown us the importance of building resilience into this web, but it remains difficult. We’re thrilled to team up with our friends at Ambience Healthcare to equip healthcare organizations with the right strategies to overcome this challenge,” said Josh Zweig, CEO and Co-Founder of Zip Security.

While data privacy concerns have historically dominated discussions on cybersecurity for Healthcare Providers (HCPs) and their vendors, the surge of cyberattacks in recent months has underscored the urgent need to prioritize the uninterrupted access to care and the availability of systems amidst evolving threats.

New Protocols for Cyber Security

For healthsystems looking to improve their security posture, the white paper offers practical and actionable recommendations to make informed decisions when selecting vendors to work with, including:

Technical controls and operational practices: Mitigating cyber risks effectively, while ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of patient data;

Vendor evaluation criteria: Establishing robust criteria for evaluating vendor partnerships based on security culture, compliance frameworks, and commitment to cybersecurity best practices;

Proactive cybersecurity strategies: Cybersecurity strategies for integrating vendors into organizational security practices, aligning with the evolving threat landscape and technological advancements.

“The welcome success of new category-defining healthcare tech is a call to our industry for new playbooks to vet healthcare products. We’re incredibly fortunate to have the technical DNA at our team’s core that allows us to execute with Zip and stay ahead of the very material threats in the space. Especially with products deeply integrated into patient medical record systems, health systems need extra sensitivity to all facets of a vendor’s security posture,” said Josh Dong, Head of Security at Ambience Healthcare.

About Zip Security:

Zip Security, backed by General Catalyst and Human Capital, is an innovative cybersecurity start up with the mission to make security accessible to all. Zip integrates best-in-class security tools into a single user-friendly platform, empowering businesses to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence. To learn more, visit zipsec.com.

About Ambience Healthcare:

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Leading health systems and provider organizations across North America partner with Ambience Healthcare to reduce clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com.

