ZoomInfo Wins Two Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards

Honored as Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year – Data Provider and Marketplace Business Application

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has received Google Cloud’s 2024 Partner of the Year Award in the Technology: Data – Provider and Technology: Marketplace – Business Applications categories.





ZoomInfo was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, as the Google Cloud Partner that most effectively helped customers enhance their analytics and AI initiatives through pre-built data solutions and valuable datasets.

As a leader in providing data to power AI solutions for B2B teams, ZoomInfo gives customers holistic account intelligence that fuels their GTM motions directly in the systems where they work. This seamless access to world-class B2B data at scale accelerates time-to-insight and saves their sales and marketing teams time, money, and resources.

“In a short time, ZoomInfo’s accurate data has become an indispensable solution for Google Cloud customers,” ZoomInfo Chief Revenue Officer James Roth said. “This is just the beginning of a powerful partnership that continues to drive critical success for all of our customers, as well as ZoomInfo and Google Cloud. We’re relentlessly committed to fueling our customers’ success and building innovative solutions to enable it.”

ZoomInfo’s partnership with Google Cloud began in 2022, when ZoomInfo became one of the first partners to join the Google Analytics Hub. This partnership streamlines delivery of ZoomInfo data into Google BigQuery via Analytics Hub, allowing joint customers to integrate it with their existing data assets in Google Cloud. ZoomInfo delivers massive, pre-built datasets called Data Cubes, which Google Cloud customers leverage for large-scale data processing, enrichment, and analytics tasks. Customers ingest, store, process, and analyze ZoomInfo data in Google Cloud for a variety of use cases, such as modeling/scoring, building and deploying machine learning models, and creating interactive data visualizations.

Accurate and comprehensive B2B data is the foundation for success in today’s fast-paced business landscape. Google Analytics Hub allows users to efficiently and securely exchange data assets across organizations without replicating the data. This reduces the time and resources necessary to access, ingest and action high-quality third-party data like ZoomInfo’s Data Cubes in BigQuery.

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce ZoomInfo as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

ZoomInfo was also named one of the business applications in Google Cloud Marketplace driving the most significant business impact for joint customers across multiple regions.

Customers can purchase ZoomInfo’s sales, marketing, and data solutions directly in the Marketplace. Visit ZoomInfo’s Google Cloud partnership homepage for more information.

