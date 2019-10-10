Zyxel Networks Partners with BlueStar to Expand Business in Canada

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accesspointsZyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced the expansion of its business in Canada through a distribution partnership with BlueStar, a leading global distributor of ADC, mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, digital signage, and security technology solutions.


The partnership with BlueStar will enable Zyxel Networks to expand its North American business by offering its comprehensive portfolio of networking solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and point-of-sale solution providers in Canada. Zyxel Networks is the only BlueStar vendor that offers a complete networking solution including enterprise-class, cloud-manageable wireless access points, network switches, and network security solutions.

“Our valued resellers look to BlueStar to provide the best technology solutions that enable them to grow their businesses and increase their revenues,” stated Michel Sirois, President, CEO at BlueStar Canada. “The partnership with Zyxel enables us to offer resellers a complete networking solution that offers value, ease-of-deployment and management, and enables them to potentially grow their revenue through recurring revenue opportunities.”

“This partnership is key for Zyxel because it expands our reach to the SMB channel in Canada,” explained David Soares, Zyxel Networks Executive Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America. “Our networking solutions provide Value Added Resellers, Managed Service Providers and Point-of-Sale solution providers with a complete networking solution that can be easily managed using a single pane of glass and delivers a compelling combination of performance, versatility, and ease of use.”

For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM

Media Relations Representative for Zyxel Networks

Integrity Public Relations, Inc.

949-768-4423 ext. 101

ken@integritypr.net

