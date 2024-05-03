3rd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Join our impressive line-up of experts who will share their insights and knowledge on achieving net zero emissions, the fast tracking of energy transition, and the latest advancements and opportunities in renewable energy.

Themed “TRIPLING RENEWABLE POWER & DOUBLING ENERGY EFFICIENCY BY 2030”, this exclusive event will bring together +1000 top energy professionals, Industry key players policymakers, Energy producer and solution providers spearheading the Energy Transition across the world.

Topics of discussion will include the emergence of green hydrogen, the future of electric vehicles, the latest developments in solar and wind energy, as well as the breakthroughs in energy storages through energy efficiencies, embarking attendees on a comprehensive exploration of the latest advances and strategies shaping the clean energy landscape. From cutting-edge renewable energy technologies to innovative financing models and regulatory frameworks, every aspect of the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy systems will be scrutinized.

Don’t let this chance slip away, come and join us today for invaluable hands-on insights into Energy. This 3rd Annual event is set to be bigger and more impactful than ever. Secure your now before it’s too late.

Event Details:

Date: 25th to 27th June 2024

Venue: M Resort & Hotel, Kuala Lumpur

egister or Brochure Request at: https://lnkd.in/d3g3bFEB

Event website: https://lnkd.in/g3C3UjSb

Watch our previous edition here: https://lnkd.in/gyCdjYnX

The 3rd CPNE 2024 event is HRDF claimable. For any further inquiries, feel free to contact Amina at amina@cteventasia.com or call 601112476257.

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com