65 Startups Named to MedTech Innovator 2024 Cohort

Now in its 12th year, the world’s largest medtech accelerator continues to identify the most promising medical device, diagnostic, and digital health startups developing innovations to improve patient care

MedTech Innovator, the world's largest accelerator of medical technology companies, today announced its 2024 Accelerator Cohort. After a competitive selection process with a five percent acceptance rate, 65 companies were chosen to participate in MTI's flagship four-month Accelerator program. The 2024 cohort of medical device, diagnostic, and digital health companies will now have unparalleled access and visibility to the world's leading ecosystem of seasoned expertise of strategic manufacturers, investors, healthcare providers, payers, patients, and other industry stakeholders. At the culmination of the MTI accelerator program, cohort companies will compete for the vote of the audiences at the industry's leading conferences for $800,000 in non-dilutive funding.





“Our accelerator has become the gold standard, thanks to our industry-leading track record of identifying and refining the most innovative medtech startups in the world. Since launching MedTech Innovator, our more than 600 graduates have received 310 FDA approvals and clearances and secured $8 billion in follow-on funding,” said Paul Grand, CEO and founder of MedTech Innovator. “Having evaluated thousands of applicants since November, I can tell you definitively that the 2024 MedTech Innovator Cohort represents the best emerging startups around the globe. We are excited to spend the next four months with our industry-leading corporate partners and industry experts, to help these entrepreneurs advance their medical device, diagnostic and digital health innovations to improve the lives of millions.”

Approximately 1,300 companies applied to participate in the 2024 Accelerator. MedTech Innovator, its corporate partners, and more than 400 industry reviewers selected 15% (192) of the applicants to advance to this year’s MedTech Innovator Road Tour of pitch events in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Dublin, Ireland. Invited startups had the opportunity to meet and receive feedback from more than 300 SMEs in the MTI ecosystem. Based on evaluations at the pitch events and subsequent diligence, MTI’s strategic partners such as Asahi Intecc, BD, Dexcom, Edwards Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, NIPRO, Olympus, W. L. Gore & Associates, and Zimmer Biomet selected 65 companies to be in this year’s cohort. The 2024 Cohort represents 14 U.S. states and 16 countries.

As part of this year’s accelerator, five companies will participate in the MTI/ASPS Plastic Surgery Accelerator track held in partnership with the American Society for Plastic Surgeons (ASPS); five will participate in the Heart and Brain Health Accelerator in collaboration with the American Heart Association’s Center for Health Technology and Innovation (CHTI); and five companies will participate in the Military Medicine track in partnership with the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC). Participants in these specialty tracks will receive additional mentorship from their respective sponsors / collaborators and opportunities to participate in additional industry events.

The MedTech Innovator 2024 Cohort includes:

AccurKardia – New York City



Acorai – Helsingborg, Sweden



Akeyna – Boston



Arsenal Medical – Waltham, Mass.



Astek Diagnostics – Baltimore, Md.



ATDev – Los Angeles



Aurie – Syracuse, N.Y.



Avance Innovations – London



BrainSpace – Seattle



Butterfly Medical – Yokneam, Israel



CardioSignal – Turku, Finland



Cellular Vehicles – San Mateo, Calif.



Craif – Tokyo



CranioSense – Boston



Cyted Health – Cambridge, United Kingdom



CytoVeris – Farmington, Con.



DiaMonTech – Berlin, Germany



Dopl Technologies – Seattle



Droplet IV – Copenhagen, Denmark



Endo-TAGSS – Shawnee, Kans.



Fasciotens – Cologne, Germany



FemTherapeutics – Montreal, Canada



FibriCheck – New York City



Flow Medical – Chicago



HealthTech Connex – Surrey BC, Canada



iCE Neurosystems – Washington, D.C.



INIA Biosciences – Boston



Innova Vascular – Irvine, Calif.



Invicta Medical – Santa Clara, Calif.



Juniper Biomedical – Worcester, Mass.



Laguna Tech USA – Irvine, Calif.



LaNua Medical – Dublin, Ireland



LATTICE MEDICAL – Loos, France



Ligence – Kaunas, Lithuania



myBiometry – Boston



Nanobiofab – Frederick, Md.



NANOCHON – Washington, D.C.



NeuroBionics – Cambridge, Mass.



Neuspera Medical – San Jose, Calif.



Nurami Medical – Haifa, Israel



Ortho-tag – Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.



Orthomod – Dayton, Ohio



Ozlo – Boston



Paxos Medical – Minneapolis



Plexaa – London



Prevencio – Kirkland, Wash.



ReConstruct Bio – Boston



Relief Cardiovascular – Costa Mesa, Calif.



Remedi – Seoul, Korea



Robeauté – Paris



Salvia BioElectronics – Eindhoven, The Netherlands



Samay – Mountain View, Calif. and Medellín, Colombia



SanaHeal – Cambridge, Mass.



SmartCardia – Lausanne, Switzerland



Solenic Medical – Addison, Texas



Somnics Health – Redwood City, Calif.



Spiorad Medical – Dublin, Ireland



Summa Therapeutics – Cambridge, Mass.



Surgical Automations – Dallas



SwiftDuct – Sakhnin, Israel



Taurus Vascular – Houston



The Shape Sensing Company – Austin, Texas



TYBR Health – Houston



Vonova – San Diego



X-Bolt Orthopedics – Dublin, Ireland

This year’s program launches at the invitation-only Innovator Summit 2024 June 12-13. This event connects the leadership teams from the latest cohorts with MTI’s partners, alumni, and other industry leaders. Additionally, the 2024 cohort companies will present at an investor showcase at Wilson Sonsini’s 31st Medical Device Digital Health Conference on June 14 in San Francisco.

The MedTech Innovator accelerator will culminate Oct. 14-17 in Toronto at The MedTech Conference, powered by AdvaMed, where companies will present in showcase panels and gain access to industry and investor partnering opportunities, with the MedTech Innovator early stage Finals competition on Oct 16. The mid-stage companies will participate in a finals competition Nov. 19-21 at the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit in San Diego.

MedTech Innovator’s founding sponsors are Johnson & Johnson and Research Corporation Technologies. Annual program sponsors include Asahi Intecc, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Becton Dickinson, Dexcom, Edwards Lifesciences, NIPRO Medical, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, W. L. Gore & Associates, Zimmer Biomet, Medmarc, Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium, bioT Medical, Cambridge Consultants, Canon Quality Group, ERI Group, Lifeblood Capital, NAMSA, Proxima Clinical Research, Siemens Digital Industries Software, Sunrise Labs, Velentium, and Veranex. The organization’s industry partners include AdvaMed, Pazanga Health Communications, MedTech Strategist, DeviceTalks, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

About MedTech Innovator

MedTech Innovator is the world’s largest accelerator of medical technology companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming care. MedTech Innovator has been a catalyst for groundbreaking healthcare solutions, reviewing 12,000 applicants and fostering the growth of 612 companies that have collectively raised over $8 billion in follow-on funding and introduced 310 products to the market, transforming the lives of millions.

For more information about MedTech Innovator, its annual programs, portfolio of industry-leading startups, and insights on trends, visit MTI’s website, follow the organization on LinkedIn, and subscribe to its monthly newsletter.

