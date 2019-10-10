ADVault Changes Name to MyDirectives®, Unveils Revamped Web Application and Platform

Rebranding reflects company’s unwavering commitment to digital health solutions for person-centered advance care planning

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acp–ADVault, Inc., a pioneer in digital advance care planning (ACP) tools, announced the launch of its redesigned flagship platform, MyDirectives®, alongside the change of its company name and logo. Today marks the official transition to MyDirectives, a change aimed at better aligning to the company mission of providing tools to ensure seamless accessibility to a person’s medical treatment goals, preferences, and priorities anytime and anywhere they’re needed.





At the heart of the MyDirectives suite of solutions is a consumer-focused, web-based application that enables anyone to create, upload, store, and share a wide range of advance healthcare decisions documents, all at no cost. This application has been reimagined and underwent a comprehensive overhaul to enhance the user experience, accessibility, and inclusivity, particularly for underserved communities. Moreover, the MyDirectives platform serves as the foundation for other MyDirectives solutions utilized by healthcare providers and payers in collaboration with their patients and members.

According to MyDirectives president and CEO, Scott Brown, the rebranding initiative was prompted by the company’s evolution. “The name ADVault is derived from ‘advance directives vault,’ and is really specific to our registry and repository for advance care planning documents, portable medical order forms, such as POLST or DNR forms, and other documents like mental health directives,” explained Brown. “When we decided almost a year ago to redesign our award-winning MyDirectives solution, it became apparent that our company identity should mirror our primary objective of capturing and storing all types of advance healthcare decisions documents for consumers and ensuring accessibility during critical care moments. In an emergency or end-of-life situation, it’s imperative to provide access to these important documents to a person’s care team, be it first responders, doctors, hospitals, or family members. MyDirectives makes that happen seamlessly and securely.”

In addition to the free consumer-facing MyDirectives solution available at https://app.mydirectives.com, the company provides tools tailored for other healthcare stakeholders engaged in patient or member care. MyDirectives for Clinicians™ offers guided tools for care teams to develop ACP documents, including Five Wishes®, portable medical order (POLST) forms, and mental health directives with their patients. MyDirectives Reports & Analytics™ provides healthcare payers with crucial data for tracking and analyzing business insights, quality measure achievement, and CMS regulatory compliance reporting. The ADVault name persists in the A|D Vault Exchange™, the company’s secure registry and repository that offers access through full interoperability with connected EHRs, HIEs, ePCRs, and national data exchange networks like Carequality.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70% of Americans lack an advance care plan. Brown emphasized, “Our name change exemplifies our mission of creating and capturing treatment preferences and reducing the number of people without advance care planning documents of all types. We provide cost-effective, secure, interconnected tools that are user-friendly for consumers or care team members, ensuring an individual’s treatment preferences are accessible and known at the right place and the right time.”

About MyDirectives®

MyDirectives is the premier provider of digital advance care planning (ACP) tools and highly secure, cloud-based storage for anytime, anywhere access across the healthcare continuum. Our free online tool allows individuals to create ACP documents in their own words or upload existing ACP documents and portable medical order forms (POLST) in a secure, online repository. MyDirectives for Clinicians™ also offers solutions that enable care team members to lead guided ACP discussions with their patients. With MyDirectives, payers and providers can track business insights, quality measure achievement, and CMS regulatory compliance reporting integration, while hospital and healthcare systems can easily access a patient’s ACP documents or portable medical order forms through their EHR. To learn more, follow MyDirectives on LinkedIn and X, or visit www.mydirectives.com.

Ron Wozny



SVP, Marketing & Business Operations



469-238-2858 ext. 109



rwozny@mydirectives.com