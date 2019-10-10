AI Proteins to Attend BIO 2024; Company Provides Update on Technology Platform and Programs

Revolutionary research programs specifically designed to develop novel drugs for obesity, diabetes, inflammatory diseases, and numerous cancers using unique protein chemistry.





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AI Proteins, Inc., a growing biotechnology company that utilizes computational de novo protein design to create therapeutic miniproteins, is proud to share an update on the company’s innovative research programs focused on using protein chemistry to develop novel drugs for treating obesity, diabetes, inflammatory diseases, and numerous cancers. These pioneering programs aim to harness the unique features of de novo designed proteins, offering therapeutic benefits that are not replicated by traditional monoclonal antibodies and other biologics. The company will be participating in BIO 2024, June 3 – 6 in San Diego, CA.

Unveiling the Power of Protein Chemistry:

The new research initiatives explore the vast potential of “miniproteins,” which possess distinct structural and functional properties that can be tailored to target specific disease mechanisms. Unlike antibodies, these proteins can be engineered to achieve higher specificity, valency, stability, and efficacy, opening new avenues for therapeutic interventions.

“An especially exciting capability of AI Proteins’ miniproteins is the ability to rapidly create molecules with very high specificity and unlimited valency while also having precise geometric arrangement of each individual binding domain in the molecule,” said Dr. Chris Bahl, founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer of AI Proteins. “Imagine being able to string together half a dozen antibodies with different binding domains to create a macromolecule with many different effector functions. We have already created such multi-specific molecules quickly and efficiently and have used this approach to build immune cell engagers with unprecedented sophistication, far surpassing what can be done with more traditional monoclonal antibody-based approaches. This is a potentially transformative opportunity where no other modality can achieve what our miniprotein-based engagers can.”

“Because our platform is incredibly high-throughput, AI Proteins has also developed a large portfolio of over a hundred different assets in just over two years,” said Noah D. Beerman, Chief Executive Officer of AI Proteins. “In addition to our oncology programs which represent first-in-class opportunities, our portfolio also includes novel and differentiated GLP-1R agonists and multi-receptor agonists/antagonists, and TNFR1 inhibitors. We have robust business development activities underway with pharmaceutical partners to further leverage our unique technology platform and programs. We are also very excited to have multiple molecules nearing development candidate nomination, and we are currently raising a Series A to continue to advance the platform while also selectively moving assets into development.”

Targeting Major Health Challenges:

Obesity and Diabetes: The program focuses on developing proteins that can modulate metabolic pathways, enhance insulin sensitivity, and promote weight loss. By targeting the root causes of these conditions, the research aims to provide more effective and long-lasting treatments. Inflammatory Diseases: Chronic inflammation is a common factor in many debilitating diseases. The research has created miniproteins that can precisely regulate inflammatory responses, offering new hope for patients suffering from conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. Oncology: There are many severe forms of cancer with limited treatment options, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The new protein-based drugs have shown the ability to specifically target cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy cells and offering the potential for improved patient outcomes.

A Collaborative Effort:

These ambitious research programs are the result of a collaborative effort between leading scientists, clinicians, and industry partners. By combining expertise in protein chemistry, molecular biology, and clinical research, AI Proteins aims to accelerate the development of these novel therapies and bring them to patients in need.

About AI Proteins

Boston-based AI Proteins is a biotech company on a mission to re-imagine protein therapeutics with a novel approach for designing entirely new proteins. Using AI-based design and a high-throughput drug discovery platform, AI Proteins creates de novo proteins optimized for a variety of therapeutic applications, and the company is currently advancing its own pipeline in oncology while exploring partnerships in inflammation, metabolic diseases and other therapeutic areas. The company’s technology enables the development of inexpensive, durable, highly specific proteins with unique therapeutic properties and with the potential for multiple routes of administration. Additionally, the AI Proteins platform can dramatically accelerate the development of lead therapeutic candidates ready for IND-enabling studies.

