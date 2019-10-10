AI Web3 App COLLE Among the Top Assets in BlackRock’s Buidl Fund on ETH

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2024) – COLLE, a pioneering AI Web3 application, is proud to announce its selection as one of the top assets in BlackRock’s Buidl Fund on Ethereum. This recognition is a testament to COLLE’s innovative approach and significant impact on the blockchain and digital art sectors.

Revolutionizing digital art with AI-powered NFTs across multiple blockchains.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/208911_8164b51364e9e905_001full.jpg

BlackRock’s Buidl Fund focuses on investing in promising blockchain projects that demonstrate potential for substantial growth and innovation within the Ethereum ecosystem. COLLE’s inclusion in this prestigious fund highlights its role as a leader in merging AI technology with Web3 capabilities, driving the boundaries of digital art and decentralized finance.

The selection of COLLE by BlackRock’s Buidl Fund marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, reflecting strong confidence from one of the industry’s most influential investment entities.

With this strategic endorsement, COLLE is set to enhance its platform, focusing on new features and further integration of AI capabilities to meet the growing demand for digital art on the blockchain. This will include expanding user engagement tools and improving transaction security protocols, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for artists and collectors.

For more information on COLLE’s innovative projects and plans, please visit colle.ai.

