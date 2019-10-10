AI Web3 App COLLE Among the Top Assets in BlackRock’s Buidl Fund on ETH

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2024) – COLLE, a pioneering AI Web3 application, is proud to announce its selection as one of the top assets in BlackRock’s Buidl Fund on Ethereum. This recognition is a testament to COLLE’s innovative approach and significant impact on the blockchain and digital art sectors.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/208911_8164b51364e9e905_001.jpg

Revolutionizing digital art with AI-powered NFTs across multiple blockchains.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/208911_8164b51364e9e905_001full.jpg

BlackRock’s Buidl Fund focuses on investing in promising blockchain projects that demonstrate potential for substantial growth and innovation within the Ethereum ecosystem. COLLE’s inclusion in this prestigious fund highlights its role as a leader in merging AI technology with Web3 capabilities, driving the boundaries of digital art and decentralized finance.

The selection of COLLE by BlackRock’s Buidl Fund marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, reflecting strong confidence from one of the industry’s most influential investment entities.

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

With this strategic endorsement, COLLE is set to enhance its platform, focusing on new features and further integration of AI capabilities to meet the growing demand for digital art on the blockchain. This will include expanding user engagement tools and improving transaction security protocols, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for artists and collectors.

For more information on COLLE’s innovative projects and plans, please visit colle.ai.

Media Contact:
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Twitter

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208911

Related Stories

Elite IT Announces New Cyber Security Awareness Training & Antivirus Program

Ørsted and Shipbuilder Edison Chouest Christen First-Ever American-Built, Offshore Wind Service Operations Vessel

EXAI Stockholders with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Class Action Against Exscientia plc

Kasada Secures #4 Spot on Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Technology List for 2024

Siebert Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Altisource Asset Management Corporation Posts Progress Reports on Project Alpha, Phase II, Through May 2024

You may have missed

AI Web3 App COLLE Among the Top Assets in BlackRock’s Buidl Fund on ETH

Elite IT Announces New Cyber Security Awareness Training & Antivirus Program

Ørsted and Shipbuilder Edison Chouest Christen First-Ever American-Built, Offshore Wind Service Operations Vessel

EXAI Stockholders with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Class Action Against Exscientia plc

Kasada Secures #4 Spot on Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Technology List for 2024

error: Content is protected !!