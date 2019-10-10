Airtrunk Opens Second Tokyo Hyperscale Data CentreTo Accelerate Japan’s Digital Future

AirTrunk’s platform in Japan offers over 430MW to meet hyperscale data centre demand from large technology companies

Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) hyperscale data centre specialist, AirTrunk, has officially opened its second data centre in Tokyo, named AirTrunk TOK2 (TOK2). Scalable to over 110 megawatts (MW), TOK2 will be one of the largest data centres in Japan, supporting growing demand from large technology companies in the region.

Built across more than 4.6 hectares and strategically located in west Tokyo, TOK2 services a major cloud availability zone in the Tokyo Prefecture and complements AirTrunk’s east Tokyo data centre, TOK1. Together, the data centres provide location diversity for customers and the unprecedented ability to scale in the Tokyo region. The initial phases provide more than 60MW of capacity for AirTrunk’s hyperscale anchor customers.

The opening of TOK2 comes less than three months after the groundbreaking of OSK1, AirTrunk’s first data centre in the Osaka region. Across its three facilities, AirTrunk in Japan will provide over 430MW of IT load for some of the largest global and Japanese technology companies.

AirTrunk Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Robin Khuda, said: “Today marks another major milestone for AirTrunk in Japan with the opening of our second data centre in Tokyo. Globally, artificial intelligence is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of more than 37 per cent from 2023 to 2032* and we’re delivering scalable cloud and AI infrastructure in record time to accelerate this growth. The opening of AirTrunk’s TOK2 data centre provides our customers with a connected, secure, scalable, and sustainable home for data in west Tokyo.”

With sustainability and energy efficiency at the forefront, TOK2 is designed to an industry low power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15 and will utilise direct air-free cooling. TOK2 has been financed through AirTrunk’s Green Loan, the first Green Loan for a data centre in Japan and the first to use operating PUE and water productivity eligibility criteria. AirTrunk is also supporting STEM development in Japan, funding STEM scholarships and education programs with Tokyo Institute of Technology.

AirTrunk’s Head of Japan, Nori Matsushita said: “The AirTrunk TOK2 data centre will bring many benefits to the local economy, including employment opportunities, innovation and social impact programs. As the cloud in Japan expands, so does our team of AirTrunkers and we are proud to be recognised as a certified Great Place To Work® in Japan, along with our other hubs in Australia and Singapore.”

Founded in 2015, AirTrunk pioneered hyperscale data centres in the region and today has a growing platform of 11 data centres across seven cities and five markets. With over 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity across its portfolio, it is the region’s largest data centre company, outside of China.

To mark the official opening of TOK2, AirTrunk hosted a traditional ceremony attended by Justin Hayhurst, Australian Ambassador to Japan; the local mayor and key partners. The ceremony included ‘Kagami-biraki’, traditional sake barrel breaking, to wish health and well-being at a time of new beginnings for AirTrunk TOK2.

