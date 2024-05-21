Alta Partners with Davidson Kempner to Enhance Investor Access to Multi-Strategy and Asset-Based Lending Strategies

Global investment management firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management selects Alta, Asia’s leading digital securities exchange, as a partner in the region

Alta’s partnership with Davidson Kempner provides access for investors seeking diversification through alternative investments

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Alta Alternative Investments Pte. Ltd. (Alta), Asia’s leading digital securities exchange for alternative assets, has partnered with global investment management firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP (Davidson Kempner) to enhance access to the firm’s strategies.

“Alta is proud to partner with Davidson Kempner to bring industry-leading opportunities to our investor community. There’s a growing demand for stable, income-producing portfolios and low-volatility strategies, especially amid persisting uncertainties in the markets, and we are addressing precisely that with this partnership. Alta is pioneering accessible avenues for alternative investments and this collaboration presents a distinctive investment opportunity aimed at breaking down barriers to enter private markets, enabling easy access to alternative assets typically reserved for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors,” said Muzahir Degani, Head of Private Capital Markets, Alta.

In the past decade, private credit has skyrocketed, jumping from $320 billion in 2010 to $875 billion in 2020 in Assets Under Management (AUM). Now, major firms predict even more growth in Asia-Pacific lending for 2024, with a focus on top-tier borrowers over distressed cases. A Bloomberg survey anticipates a market expansion of over 10% this year.

In response to this surge, Alta has teamed up with global investment firms with unique access to opportunities. First, with Hamilton Lane to offer access to a senior private credit fund across the region. Second, collaborating with Scenic to introduce the Scenic Private Access Fund, providing direct venture secondaries.

Melanie Levine, Partner and Global Head of Sales & Client Service at Davidson Kempner, added, “At Davidson Kempner, we’re committed to partnering with investors through innovative solutions tailored to their unique needs with an emphasis on strong downside protection and capital preservation. Our partnership with Alta marks an important step forward in catering to the growing investor demand in Asia for multi-strategy and asset-based lending strategies.”

In an era marked by evolving investor demands for liquidity and portfolio diversification, Alta provides diverse investment opportunities in private capital markets, including a wide range of alternative assets. Most recently, Alta announced the inaugural trade for the first tranche of shares from shareholders of Income Insurance Limited. This marked the listing of Singapore’s top general insurance provider on a private securities exchange, enabling institutional and accredited investors to trade shares of a non-publicly listed company.

About Alta

As the leading licensed digital securities exchange for alternative investments in Asia, we are building critical capital market infrastructure backed by the most active securities brokerages and bookrunners on the Singapore Exchange – Phillip Securities, PrimePartners and Nomura Holdings (Japan).

Empowering Private Markets: Through our Digital Exchange, we enable the tokenization and digital custody of alternative assets. This end-to-end solution simplifies and expedites the trading of smaller asset blocks, ultimately facilitating access and liquidity in private markets. We believe that access to capital markets are pivotal in all economies, we recognize that our role in building this critical infrastructure goes beyond facilitating trades; it paves the way for entrepreneurship, job creation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience, fostering a brighter future for emerging markets and economies.

Innovative Financial Ecosystem: Our journey has seen us transition from securities trading and distribution of comprehensive products, including equities, private credit, funds, and asset-backed securities representing real world assets like whiskies and wines, to include fund management and digital custody. Visit us on https://alta.exchange/

About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global investment management firm with over 40 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has over $37 billion in assets under management and over 500 employees across seven offices: New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Mumbai. Additional information is available at: www.davidsonkempner.com.

