Altisource Asset Management Corporation Posts Progress Reports on Project Alpha, Phase II, Through May 2024

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) posts the attached progress report for May 2024 concerning Project Alpha, Phase II, presented by Seabird Technologies Limited in connection with that certain Non-Exclusive Patent and Technology Licensing Agreement between the Company and System73 Limited, entered into on October 6, 2023. Elements of the Commercial and Engineering reports are redacted to protect sensitive proprietary information that the parties deem confidential, as well as additional claims to extend the patents.









About AAMC

AAMC is a private credit provider that originates alternative assets to provide liquidity and capital to under-served markets. AAMC works to employ capital light operating strategies that have historically been implemented across a variety of industry sectors. The Company’s principal line of business going forward is the development and licensing of a control system which increases the efficiency of electric vehicles. Under the PTLA, the Company acquired a non-exclusive license for a set of patents for a control system which seeks to optimize the efficiency of electric vehicles. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Factors that may materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Contacts

