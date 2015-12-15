Ameresco Honored with SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award for Kūpono Solar Project in Hawaii

U.S. Navy project designed to power approximately 10,000 homes in O‘ahu and reduce more than 50,000 tons of CO 2 in Hawaii’s environment

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & O’AHU, Hawaii–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its Kūpono Solar project in Hawaii has been recognized with the prestigious SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award. This esteemed accolade, presented by SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards, celebrates Ameresco’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and environmental leadership.





A confluence of social, economic, and environmental factors made Oʻahu an ideal candidate for this large-scale solar project. The State of Hawaii and Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) are pursuing their clean energy goals at the same time the U.S. Navy is pursuing its goals around clean and resilient energy. This project came at a critical time to support all of these objectives. The award-winning project is expected to reduce more than 50,000 tons of CO 2 in Hawaii’s environment, power approximately 10,000 homes in O‘ahu and is designed to deliver the following environmental, economic, and health benefits:

Align with the state of Hawaii’s goal to generate 100% of its electricity via renewable energy and reach carbon neutrality by 2045

Support energy security and independence, in line with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) long-term energy security initiative, by reducing reliance on the grid

Deliver annual carbon emission offset equivalent of 12,000 cars

Provide a localized source of energy to stabilize energy costs for HECO customers

Create local construction jobs and consulting work to increase long-term employment and boost the economy through the purchasing of local supplies and materials

Provide philanthropic support for community organizations, charities, Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) education and youth sports

Remove carbon emission air pollutants to create a healthier place for Hawaii residents to live, work, and play

Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Ameresco, expressed the company’s excitement and gratitude, stating: “We’re proud to be a partner to the Oahu Community, HECO and the U.S. Navy to develop and build this large scale solar and battery energy storage project. This project brings critical clean energy to the island and we are excited to see this work now being recognized. Our recent Kūpono Solar Project has received the Environmental Initiatives Award recognizing efforts to diversify Hawaii’s overall energy sources with solar and energy storage technology. We look forward to future work supplying localized sources of clean energy where residents need it most.”

Recognized globally, the SEAL Awards is an esteemed environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership in sustainability, environmental journalism, and impactful campaigns. Ameresco extends its appreciation to SEAL Awards for this distinguished honor and reaffirms its commitment to pioneering sustainable energy solutions that benefit communities and the environment.

