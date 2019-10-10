American Aires Expands US Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing Under Symbol AAIRF

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2024) – American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (“Aires” or the “Company”), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, is pleased to announce its common shares (the “Shares”) have been approved for trading under the symbol “AAIRF” on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB“) effective May 2, 2024 and will be Depository Trust Company (“DTC“) eligible. Aires will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol WIFI.

American Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, comments: “Listing Aires on the OTCQB market and making our shares DTC eligible marks another milestone toward enabling more investors to be part of our ongoing progress. With both DTC eligibility and listing on the OTCQB, trading of Aires’ shares will be easier and made possible to a wider investor audience in the United States. After completing our oversubscribed $4 million financing in February, launching our #airesathletes program with our first partner UFC Star Maycee Barber, and continuing to scale our business in the US through major strategic partnerships such as the recently announced campaign on the video platform Rumble featuring one its most popular influencers, English comedian, actor, and influencer, Russell Brand, we feel confident about our ability to generate value for our shareholders and improve stock liquidity. This uplisting enables us to leverage our commercial success with the US consumer to deepen and widen awareness of the unfolding Aires story among both institutional and retail investors.”

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process every six months. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve investors’ access to information and trading experience.

The Shares will also be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the DTC. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and to enhance liquidity of the Shares in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires’ Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker ‘WIFI’ and on the OTC QB under the symbol ‘AAIRF’. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.



On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO

Website: www.investors.airestech.com

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, future market position, growth, innovations, global impact, business strategy, product adoption, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company’s annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207510