American Battery Technology Company Invited to Share Diverse Industry Expertise and Company Progress at Upcoming Events

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Battery Technology Company, (ABTC) (NASDAQ:ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling to share expertise and industry perspectives to support the responsible, sustainable growth of a North American battery metals supply chain at several upcoming industry and financial conferences as noted below.





TD Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability Week



May 21 – 23, 2024



Virtual

TD Cowen’s 2nd Annual Sustainability Week’s virtual conference incorporates company presentations, fireside chats and panels, prominent keynote speakers, and topical bootcamps, hosted by members of the TD Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the energy transition and sustainability.

ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert, CFO Jesse Deutsch and vice president finance Scott Smith will participate in TD Cowen’s 2nd Annual Sustainability Week. The conference will feature a fireside chat with ABTC’s Melsert hosted by TD Cowen’s equity research analyst and managing director of Sustainability & Energy Transition, David Deckelbaum.

Deutsch and Smith will be hosting individual meetings with financial and banking representatives. Investors should contact their TD Cowen representative for more information.

Greenbiz Circularity 2024

May 22 – 24, 2024



Chicago, Illinois

Greenbiz’s Circularity 24 is the leading conference for visionaries and practitioners to move beyond incremental action, catalyze systems change, and accelerate the circular economy.

At this year’s Circularity 24, ABTC head of communications and marketing Tiffiany Moehring will join a diverse panel of logistic circularity innovators to discuss the barriers and opportunities to scale and best practices in engaging stakeholders across the supply chain. The three-hour session will focus on the intersection of critical minerals, reverse logistics and environmental justice.

Moehring will discuss, alongside Pxyera Global and FedEx, ABTC’s participation in its first consumer-facing eWaste collection pilot designed to demonstrate a multi-partner, reverse logistics program which took place last fall.

BASF Sustainability Matters

June 3 – 6, 2024



Virtual

BASF in North America will host Sustainability Matters, a series of virtual webinar sessions focused on Circular Economy. The virtual session from June 3 – 5, 2024 will be live, free to attend, and open to the public.

CEO Ryan Melsert will present on June 3 as part of the virtual series in a session titled, “Circular and Renewable Feedstocks – Partnering across value chains to reach consumers.” The session will present different points in the value chain to address ways alternative feedstocks can be interjected into existing supply chains across multiple industries. This panel will tackle consumer understanding of circularity and their willingness to select products designed with sustainability in mind.

Melsert has also been invited to speak at BASF’s Sustainability Lab as an opening presenter on June 6, 2024. This is an in-person, invite-only event.

Evercore’s 3rd Annual Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit

June 10-12, 2024



New York, New York

Evercore will host its 3rd Annual Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit with industry experts from leading energy transition companies as well as a broad range of investment professionals. Presenting companies represent a cross section of leaders in mobility, renewable power, distributed energy, energy storage, hydrogen, software, energy efficiency and advanced fuels and materials.

ABTC CFO Jesse Deutsch will present at this year’s conference, and host individual meetings with investors as well as other members of the financial community.

For additional information, institutional investors should contact their Evercore ISI salesperson.

Benchmark’s GigaUSA 2024

June 11 – 13, 2024



Washington D.C.

Benchmark Minerals’ GigaUSA 2024 is an annual event for the lithium-ion battery industry exploring themes such as the rise of battery gigafactories and their importance to global geopolitics and the need to build secure, sustainable supply chains for lithium, nickel, graphite, cobalt, manganese, rare earths, and other critical raw materials.

Benchmark will be introducing an inaugural World Lithium Congress to this year’s conference which is set to include major players in the lithium, global governance, and finance industries.

ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert will participate in this year’s conference in tandem with legislators, federal agencies, and other strategic stakeholders meetings.

JPM Energy, Power & Renewables Conference



June 17 – 18, 2024



New York, New York

CFO Jesse Deutsch will participate in a fireside chat with a J.P. Morgan equity analyst and will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference. Investors should contact their J.P. Morgan representative for more information about the conference and for meeting requests.

Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference 2024

June 24 – 27, 2024



Las Vegas, Nevada

This year’s FastMarkets’ Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference will focus on efforts to secure supply to meet the energy transition targets being set around the world, understanding the current state of supply, innovative emerging battery chemistries, and more. Participants include OEMs, raw materials producers, automakers, and investors.

CEO Ryan Melsert will present on an expert panel titled, “Building US Recycling and Refining Capacity” with industry thought leaders to discuss prospects for end-of-life batteries, access to feedstock, improving operational efficiencies, and ABTC’s first-of-kind technologies.

WasteExpo 2024 – past event on May 7, 2024

On May 7, 2024, ABTC COO Andrés Meza participated in a fireside chat with Environmental Research and Education Foundation’s Suzie Bozeman at WasteExpo 2024 in a session titled “End-of-Life Challenges for Lithium-ion Batteries.” Addressing stakeholders and representatives in the waste and recycling industry, the session focused on battery trends in the U.S., reverse logistics, battery metals markets, and the responsible disposal and recycling of lithium-ion batteries. After presenting perspectives on safe management of lithium-ion batteries, battery recycling technologies and ABTC’s recycling facility, Meza connected directly with diverse members of the industry for further open dialogue.

“One thing that waste managers can do is to perform due diligence and seek to connect end-of-life batteries with responsible domestic recyclers,” ABTC COO Andrés Meza shared. “By ensuring that these materials end up in the hands of responsible battery material experts, we can reduce fire risk and processing emissions, safely manage hazardous materials, minimize waste, and keep valuable critical materials within the North American domestic supply chain.”

For an updated list of company events, visit: www.investors.americanbatterytechnology.com/events-and-presentations.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the American Battery Technology Company’s (the “Company”) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; inability to obtain permits required for development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

