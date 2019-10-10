BAK Battery Unveils Cutting-Edge Semi-Solid Battery Products at CIBF 2024, Promoting Breakthroughs in Application Fields

Shenzhen, China–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2024) – Recently, Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “BAK Battery”) showcased its new semi-solid battery products at CIBF 2024. The newly released products mark a significant leap forward in terms of capacity, size, cycle life and safety, while also expanding the application fields and firmly advancing the industrialization process.

BAK Battery’s new semi-solid lithium battery products incorporate a polymer + oxide composite system. Through the use of solid-state electrolyte doping and in-situ curing technology, it achieves a semi-solid battery with an electrolyte content of 10% or less. This technical route enables the batteries to achieve an energy density exceeding 350Wh/kg, characterized by high energy, high safety, low expansion, low internal resistance, and wide temperature range. BAK Battery’s 30Ah products designed for electric motorcycles boast a maximum charge/discharge rate of 3C, with a battery capacity maintained at over 70% after 3,000 weeks of cycle use. Its 60Ah and 100Ah products designed for electric vehicles offer a maximum charge/discharge rate of 3C, with a battery capacity maintained at over 80% after 1,500 weeks of cyclic use. The debut of BAK Battery’s three new products not only represents its further exploration of the high performance and safety of solid-state batteries, but also vigorously promotes the scaling up and industrialization of solid-state battery technology.

BAK Battery has demonstrated strong R&D strength and well-defined strategic layout in the field of solid-state battery technology. BAK Battery’s first-generation semi-solid battery featuring an energy density exceeding 320Wh/kg and a cycle life of 1500 weeks has successfully passed the 3mm pin probe test and 150℃ hot-box test. Semi-solid technology solutions have radiated to digital products, and applied in batch production, thus significantly enhancing the development and empowering the field of explosion-proof safety with ultimate safety performance. Building on the extensive R&D and production experience in the field of lithium polymer batteries, BAK Battery has started to validate the small-size semi-solid products which are applied in digital products, and continuously overcome challenges in solid electrolyte material systems, interface science, process flow and other key technical points. Furthermore, it is poised to pioneer advancements in the fields of professional-grade and consumer-grade unmanned aerial vehicles, two-wheeled vehicles, automotive electric power, energy storage, etc. Moreover, BAK Battery is now planning for the development of semi-solid lithium-metal cathode batteries, intending to achieve an energy density to 450Wh/kg by the end of 2024.

In July of this year, BAK Battery anticipates achieving a significant delivery capacity of semi-solid batteries. Over the next three to five years, it is expected to achieve large-scale mass production, offering customers with mature and cost-effective products. Looking ahead, BAK Battery will continuously increase investment in R&D, make steady progress along the technological path of semi-solid batteries, and aim at the long-term development goal of full-solid batteries, thereby promoting the high-quality development of the industry, and in turn will contribute more to the global energy transformation and sustainable development.

