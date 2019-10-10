Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Aviation today announced advanced Garmin G5000 avionics enhancements coming to the best-selling mid-size business jet, the Cessna Citation Latitude, and the flagship of the Citation family of jets, the Citation Longitude. Textron Aviation’s investments in the popular business jets, based on customer feedback, will offer greater performance and improved user experience to pilots in the new Latitude jets beginning in 2025 and the new Longitude jets in 2026.









The Cessna Citation Latitude and Cessna Citation Longitude are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“Citation jets offer customers performance, productivity and profitability that opens a new world of possibility in aviation and their business,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president of Global Sales & Flight Operations. “These enhancements demonstrate our commitment to continuously invest in our legendary products in order to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers.”

When equipped with the latest Garmin G5000 avionics suite, the Latitude and Longitude will feature an array of new advanced features and technology from Garmin, including Synthetic Vision Guidance System (SVGS) shown on the primary flight displays, that couples with Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) to support approach minima as low as 150 ft (46 m). SVGS provides a continuous, geo-spatially correct depiction of the external scene topography, including obstacles, augmented by the display of the runway.

SVT enhancements include a 3D exocentric view of the SafeTaxi® airport environment to aid situational awareness while taxiing. SVT also displays 3D building footprints including hangars, terminals and towers, taxiways, aprons, signs and other markings to help reduce runway incursions by providing guidance while taxiing at airports contained in the SafeTaxi database. The enhancements also support pilot situational awareness by increasing topographical clarity, sharpening water and terrain boundaries, improving obstacle and powerlines display and enhancing runway and airport sign depictions. SVT introduces multiple viewpoints for the first time and integrates with the new Taxiway Routing feature that provides clarity during ground operations – particularly at large, unfamiliar and complex airports during low visibility conditions.

The Latitude and Longitude can utilize the standard ADS-B In capability for Cockpit Display of Traffic Information (CDTI) Assisted Visual Separation (CAVS). CAVS increases pilots’ traffic awareness and assists pilots in maintaining separation from preceding aircraft equipped with ADS-B out during visual approaches to landing. SURF IA also utilizes ADS-B data to provide alerts when attempting a takeoff or landing on an occupied runway.

For qualifying regions, the GDL 60 Datalink offers high-bandwidth data exchange and connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LTE networks. The GDL 60 features the ability to complete automatic wireless database downloads over network connections while the aircraft is powered off. Additionally, enhancements to the GDL 69A allow the Garmin G5000 suite to access more SiriusXM Weather products.

Cessna Citation jets are versatile and reliable business tools that enable customers to fulfil a wide range of missions. The Citation Latitude has been the world’s most-delivered midsize business jet for eight consecutive years and has proved a hit with customers due to its reliability, versatility and impressive range. The Citation Longitude is equally designed around the pilot experience, passenger comfort and overall performance, delivering an aircraft that lives up to its designation as the flagship of the Citation family of business jets.

About the Cessna Citation Latitude

The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft’s class-leading take-off field length of 3,580 feet provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Inside, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category. With a flat floor and six feet of cabin height, innovation abounds with exceptional features designed throughout the aircraft.

About the Citation Longitude

With a range of 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 kilometers) and full fuel payload of 1,600 pounds (726 kilograms), the Citation Longitude elevates passenger experience in the super-midsize class by delivering cabin sound levels that are nearly twice as quiet as the nearest competitor, a low cabin altitude (5,950 feet/1,814 meters), more standard features and an elegant yet comfortable, bespoke interior. No other super-midsize business jet offers more range, greater payload or higher cruise speed at a lower direct operating cost.

