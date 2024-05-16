BeWhere Receives Network Optimized and FirstNet Trusted Certification on Its Next Generation Trackers

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2024) – BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) (“BeWhere” or the “Company”), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company is pleased to announce that the company’s recently launched devices have received Network Optimized (NO) and FirstNet Trusted certification from AT&T. AT&T, the world’s largest telecommunications company, has granted BeWhere Technical Acceptance (TA) for the BeSol+, BeWired+, BeTen+, and BeMini products.

These certifications cover BeWhere’s suite of IoT asset tracking and inventory management products and solutions that enable real-time visibility, analytics, and management for small, medium, and large enterprises. BeWhere’s solutions are cost effective and can be rapidly deployed, making the products an integral part of AT&T IoT solutions in North America, as well as globally.

These new AT&T certifications position the BeWhere and AT&T combined offerings as one of the most comprehensive portfolios of Asset Tracking and Inventory Management solutions in the U.S. Network Optimized devices are either distributed by AT&T, carry the brand, or are part of a larger service offering. Devices are tested for SIM and RAN compatibility, user experience, and security readiness. FirstNet devices offer first responders guaranteed priority and preemption when needed. Find more information about FirstNet here.

The BeSol+ is a solar rechargeable tracker with backup battery that is used to track outdoor assets such as dry vans. It is installed in minutes and can withstand harsh weather conditions while providing frequent location updates of the asset which can be used to determine asset utilization to fleet managers.

The BeWired+ can be wired to powered assets such as construction equipment (tractors, backhoes, skids steers etc.) and provides hours of services and location based on ignition on or off. It is also the tracker of choice for non-powered assets such as flatbeds or chassis which then recharges when the tractor is connected to the trailer. When not receiving power, the BeWired+ will continue to provide location updates using its internal backup battery and can be used on indoors or outdoors assets.

The BeTen+ is the simplest tracker featuring a replaceable battery and can be configured to offer 1 to 4 location updates a day starting at a specific time. It can be used indoors or outdoors for example to keep counts of pallets within distribution centers or keep inventory on assets such as containers that remain for extended period of times on construction sites.

The BeMini is the smallest tracker that can either be used on a rechargeable battery or hardwired to provide frequent location updates indoors or outdoors. It is used widely around the world in the bike share industry to help operators keep track of thousands of bikes as well as monitor battery levels on electric bicycles. Additional use cases include tracking medical equipment such as stretchers, vaccines, packages, and other industrial assets such as scissor lifts. It is also certified to operate with airlines thanks to its “airplane mode.”

All of BeWhere’s hardware includes location services using GPS outdoor, Wi-Fi location indoor, as well as onboard sensors (temperature, air pressure, humidity, light, accelerometer). BeWhere’s cloud-based platform allows in-depth management of the trackers including various alerts and reports such as in/out of Geozones, utilization of assets, motion events, temperature report, etc. Finally, BeWhere’s open APIs allow resellers to combine the tracker with an existing software solution such as fleet management or construction software so that all assets and vehicles are managed under a single pane of glass solution.

Margaux Berry, VP Strategy and Growth commented, “Our certifications come after a very comprehensive series of multi-level testing, and certainly validate the quality of our trackers and software. We are pleased to offer state-of-the-art tracking solutions to partners’ clients which range from small enterprises to governments, and to the largest Fortune 500 companies; and doing so with confidence.”

Alban Hoxha, CTO, stated, ‘The new product suite B4-MIOT, coupled with AI integration into hardware management and optimization, offers significant benefits across multiple industries, enhancing performance, efficiency, and reliability.’

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and does not have standardized meaning as it relates to performance measures and may not be comparable to other issuer disclosures of similar performance measures. The Company has provided a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS profit (loss) in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other non-recurring gains and losses. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period to period operating comparisons. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered superior to IFRS net income (loss).

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things (“M-IoT”) solutions company that designs and sells self-powered hardware with sensors and software applications. Our solutions serve two main markets: (1) Asset Tracking, consisting of remote location tracking various non-powered fixed and movable assets such as trailers, dry vans etc., and (2) Connected Sensors, to remotely track information on assets for water pressure, water detection and soil moisture. BeWhere’s devices use the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) to transmit collected data into mobile applications and cloud-based platforms, at a much lower cost than traditional cellular networks. BeWhere also offers solutions that can be fully integrated with existing software, and white-labeled. BeWhere’ solutions are innovative, offering low-cost sophisticated technology which allows customers to deploy remote tracking technology where cost was previously prohibitive.

Follow BeWhere on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT INFORMATION

BeWhere Inc.

Margaux Berry, VP Strategy and Growth

1 (844) 229-4373 x 107

info@bewhere.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”.

We caution you that such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (the “Company“) does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company’s historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company’s audited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, together with its corresponding Management’s discussion and analysis can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.bewhere.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209293