BlockchainK2 Corp. Appoints Scott Brooks as New CEO of RealBlocks and as a Director of Blockchain of K2 Corp.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 2, 2024) – BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) (“BlockchainK2” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce appointment of Scott Brooks as CEO of RealBlocks (Enverxergy Inc. dba “RealBlocks” www.Realblocks.com) and as a director of the Company. Mr. Brooks is a seasoned financial services leader with over 35 years of experience in asset management and financial services. Most recently, he consulted with RealBlocks serving as President, RealBlocks Investment Advisors and Chief Executive Officer of RealBlocks Private Securities. From 2019 until the end of 2022, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Distribution at RealBlocks, a financial technology firm focused on delivering white-label technology, broker/dealer and investment management services to real estate and alternative investment managers and financial intermediaries globally.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott Brooks back to RealBlocks as our new CEO,” said Sergei Stetsenko, CEO of BlockchainK2. “Scott’s extensive experience in financial services, alternative investments, and financial technology make him the ideal leader to guide RealBlocks through its next phase of growth. His proven track record of building and leading successful businesses, coupled with his deep understanding of the financial services and asset management industries, will be instrumental in driving our continued success.”

Mr. Brooks is an accomplished global business leader in traditional and asset management, Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) and Investment Technology businesses with over $35 billion in new capital raised and over $200 million in annual revenues.

Throughout his career, Mr. Brooks has consistently demonstrated a strong track record of success in:

Global New Business Leadership: Launching and leading new businesses in real estate and alternative investments, financial technology, and blockchain.

Global Private Wealth and Institutional Distribution: Building and managing successful sales, relationship management and product teams across all distribution channels.

Business Strategy and Development: Developing and executing strategic plans to drive growth and profitability.

Financial Technology and Blockchain: Understanding and applying innovative solutions to drive growth in the financial services industry.

Product Development: Creating and launching innovative investment products and solutions.

Retirement Market Expertise: Deep understanding of the defined contribution and defined benefit markets.

Mr. Brooks said, “I am honored to be appointed CEO of RealBlocks and rejoin a company at the forefront of financial technology while also being able to work with the talented team at RealBlocks, with whom I worked for 4 years in the earliest days of the Firm. We will continue to focus on innovation and delivering unique front, middle and back-office solutions to our clients. I believe that RealBlocks is well positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities in the market, and I am confident that we can achieve great things together.”

About L. Scott Brooks III

Mr. Brooks brings a wealth of experience to RealBlocks. He has a proven track record of success in leading and growing businesses in the financial services industry. Most recently, at RealBlocks, he led the firm’s initial sales efforts, created and led their FINRA-licensed broker/dealer and SEC investment advisor, and led a global team with responsibility for distribution, product, technology, investment, and finance.

Prior to RealBlocks, Mr. Brooks served as a Managing Director and Founding Partner at BRC Advisors, a consulting firm focused on providing actionable global distribution advice to traditional and alternative investment management firms.

Mr. Brooks has also held leadership positions at Capview Partners, SEI, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (DWS/RREEF), JPMorgan Asset Management, Affiliated Managers Group, and OppenheimerFunds.

Mr. Brooks is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University.

The Company also announces that Balazs Veszpremi has resigned as a director of the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr.. Veszpremi’s resignation was not related to any disagreements with the Company, its shareholders or its management. The Company thanks Mr. Veszpremi for his constributions and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

About RealBlocks

Founded in 2017 in New York City, RealBlocks has built the most advanced alternative. investment experience for fund managers and their investors worldwide through its online platform. RealBlocks is a pioneer in using advanced Technology to offer a fully digital, whitelabel solution for today’s fund managers wishing to expand their firm’s investor base by allowing them to offer more funds in more locations with lower investor minimums. The firm’s Software Infrastructure-As-A-Service Platform is built for a global scale and uniquely bundles all front, middle, and back-office functionality into one easy-to-use online interface. RealBlocks reduces operational expenses, provides the technology for expanding distribution globally, and delivers a powerful tool for built-in secondary trading. For more information, please visit http://www.realblocks.com.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is working to build a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets and to represent one of the few pure play ways for stock market equity investors to get exposure to the cryptocurrency market via investment in mining and infrastructure, and proprietary SaaS blockchain solutions with leading industry partners. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit http://www.blockchaink2.com/.

BlockchainK2 Corp.

Sergei Stetsenko

CEO and Director

604 630-8746

