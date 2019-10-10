Boardsi Unveils a Comprehensive New Board Suite to Transform Executive Board Journey

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – May 21, 2024) – In a groundbreaking initiative designed to revolutionize the realm of board membership and executive development, Boardsi proudly announces the launch of its innovative new Board Suite. This suite provides a comprehensive approach to board service preparation and placement, tailored to enhance the executive board experience at every level.

The Board Suite by Boardsi is a meticulously designed collection of services, each aimed at addressing key aspects of board readiness and effectiveness. These include Executive Board Education, Executive Branding powered by LEADAFI, Executive Board Profile, and Boardsi’s acclaimed Original Executive Board Placement Services. Together, these components work seamlessly to ensure that executives are not only prepared but are standout candidates in the boardroom.

Features of the Board Suite include:

Executive Board Education: Tailored programs that equip executives with essential governance knowledge and strategic decision-making skills.

Executive Branding Powered by LEADAFI: A partnership with LEADAFI to enhance personal branding, helping executives define and communicate their unique leadership identity.

Executive Board Profile: Services that ensure an executive’s skills and achievements are professionally presented, aligning with the best board opportunities.

Original Executive Board Placement Services: Personalized matching of executives with board positions, considering both the skills and cultural fit of the candidate.

Martin Rowinski, CEO of Boardsi, expressed his enthusiasm for the new suite, stating, “We designed the Board Suite to empower executives at any stage of their career journey, from those newly considering a board role to seasoned professionals aiming to broaden their impact. Our suite is crafted not only to prepare them for the challenges of board governance but also to significantly enhance their visibility and alignment with opportunities that match their expertise and aspirations.”

With the introduction of the Board Suite, Boardsi addresses a crucial gap in the market where executives often find it challenging to navigate the complexities of board membership and effectively market themselves. For companies, this suite offers a pool of board-ready candidates who are well-educated and perfectly matched in terms of board culture and goals. For executives, it enhances their skills, brand, and connections, paving the way for successful and impactful board careers.

Impact on Companies and Executives:

For businesses, Boardsi’s Board Suite promises improved board effectiveness and governance which are essential for growth and compliance. For executives, the suite provides a strategic pathway filled with growth opportunities and comprehensive support, building their confidence and professional network.

As Boardsi continues to set new standards in executive board matching and development, the Board Suite stands out as a pivotal resource, promising a future of dynamic, skilled, and diverse boards. This effort marks a significant milestone in the evolution of corporate governance, demonstrating Boardsi’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the executive landscape.

About Boardsi: Boardsi is a leading executive recruitment and placement firm that specializes in helping companies find ideal board members and executives. Known for its innovative approach and bespoke services, Boardsi is committed to fostering powerful corporate governance through strategic placements.

For further details about the Boardsi Board Suite and to schedule a demonstration, visit https://boardsi.com/the-board-suite/.

Contact:

Lisa Williams

Marketing Director

Boardsi

(916) 750-2537

info@boardsi.com

https://boardsi.com/

