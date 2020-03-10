Brown Books Publishing Group Celebrates National Wine Day with the Release of a Timely New Book: The Taste of Ambiance





DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#booknews–For any wine collector or connoisseur, one of the essential features of their home or business is a well-constructed, luxury wine cellar. THE TASTE OF AMBIANCE: Luxury Wine Cellar Designs by Al Fuentes — president of Dragon Cellars and ret. US Air Force captain (Brown Books Publishing Group; on sale May 21, 2024) — is an exquisitely photographed coffee table book. The full-color pages and photographs showcase over seventeen years of Fuentes’ passionately created spaces for celebrities, sommeliers, restaurants, and wine lovers.

“ When creating our custom wine cellars for our home, Al and Dragon Cellars were able to bring our vision to life. From the custom humidor to the unique display of our collection, there was no detail overlooked. Thank you, Al!”—DJ Khaled and Family

“ The importance of good storage to allow wines to develop and avoid potential problems cannot be overstated. Collectors also like their cellars to be showcases. There are certainly some delightful wine cellars in The Taste of Ambiance … sure to appeal to any wine enthusiast.”



—Keith Grainger, Founding Member of the Association of Wine Educators, Gourmand Award-Winner for “ Best Wine Book in the World for Professionals in Twenty-Five Years,” and Author of Wine Faults and Flaws: A Practical Guide

Over his career Fuentes discovered a need for wine cellars that can be built aboveground, in areas where the environment makes underground cellars unrealistic. Utilizing his professional aeronautics and powerplant technology background, Fuentes transformed cellar design and presentation to be applicable in any venue.

Fuentes’ company, Dragon Cellars, has reinvented wine storage by building custom wine cellars, cabinets, and walls in a modern way that complements the owner’s interior design and wine-curating styles, while also preserving each bottle at the ideal temperature and angle. In creating wine cellars that serve as the focal point for any room, every moment passed in this space—from bottle selection to imbibing—is a shareworthy experience. The Taste of Ambiance reveals Fuentes’ process, furniture selection, construction, and backlighting approach across eighty projects worldwide.

“ These aboveground wine cellars in modern and transitional styles are my contribution to the world of custom wine-cellar designs. I sincerely hope you enjoy this book and appreciate reading about our projects as much as our team enjoyed bringing them to life.”—Al Fuentes

