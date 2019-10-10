BTIG to Host 4th Annual Housing Ecosystem Conference on May 6-7, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BTIG announced that it will hold its fourth annual Housing Ecosystem Conference, which will take place on Monday, May 6 through Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York, NY. Company management teams and institutional investor clients will join BTIG for guest speakers, thematic panels and one-on-one meetings. The conference will be hosted by:

Carl Reichardt, Jr., BTIG Homebuilding Analyst

Eric Hagen, CFA, BTIG Mortgage and Specialty Finance Analyst

Michael Gorman, BTIG REIT Analyst

Soham Bhonsle, CFA, BTIG Housing Services Analyst

Jake Fuller, BTIG Digital Services Analyst

Isaac Boltansky, BTIG Director of Policy Research

Gabe Poggi, BTIG Mortgage and Specialty Finance Sales Specialist

Speakers and panelists include senior industry leaders from the mortgage finance, real estate capital markets, homebuilding, real estate brokerage and single-family rental industries, as well as former FHFA director Mark Calabria. Topics will include the health and future of the U.S. housing market, growth opportunities across the housing ecosystem, and the changing role of capital markets and government in the residential shelter space.

“We look forward to connecting more than 40 corporate management teams with our institutional investor clients,” said Ryan Serwin, CFA, Director of Research at BTIG. “This conference serves as a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and explore the elements driving the housing ecosystem today and into the future.”

For more information about the conference, email USCorporateAccess@btig.com. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend. To access BTIG insights, contact a firm representative or log in to www.btigresearch.com. The conference is being produced by BTIG’s Corporate Access program which hosts client events across the consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate and technology sectors.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities. The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclosures/general-disclaimer/. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.

