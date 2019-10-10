Cape Fear Community College Enhances Safety at Wilson Center With Evolv Technology

Partnership Expands Company’s Higher Education, Carolinas Customers List

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to create safer experiences, today announced its partnership with Cape Fear Community College.





The Wilmington, North Carolina school uses an Evolv Express® system to screen guests at the main entrance to the Wilson Center, the college’s performing arts venue. Cape Fear Community College has used Evolv weapons detection technology since 2019, making the transition from antiquated methods of screening guests after a school official saw Evolv in action at Lincoln Center in New York City. The school used the first iteration of Evolv’s screening system for several years and upgraded to Express in 2023.

Evolv Express uses sensor technology combined with AI to differentiate between threats and the kinds of everyday metal objects people carry in their pockets. This helps guests walk through without always stopping for individual checks, which can create backups at entry points. Prior to its use of Evolv, guests entering the Wilson Center were subject to manual bag searches and individual screenings by hand wands.

“Our security screening process prior to implementing Evolv was cumbersome and unsustainable,” said Tammy Daniels, senior managing director of the Wilson Center. “When I saw how quickly the system up leveled the safety of our venue and guests, I was so happy I was brought to tears.”

The expedited entry process Evolv helps guests spend time inside the venue versus waiting in line. At the Wilson Center, a state-of-the-art theater which hosts plays, popular musical acts, and concerts, and seats roughly 1,600 people, having Express in place has made a marked improvement.

“Cape Fear Community College exemplifies the breadth of venues that Evolv helps keep safer,” said Jay Muelhoefer, chief commercial officer for Evolv Technology. “Evolv is used in schools and performing arts spaces of all sizes around the country, and Cape Fear Community College joins a long – and growing – list of partnerships we have with customers in the Carolinas. We’re immensely proud to help protect the Wilson Center and further establish Evolv’s presence in the Southeast.”

In addition to a number of schools in North and South Carolina using Evolv for weapons detection, Charlotte is home to several sports facilities screening fans with the help of Evolv where the pro soccer team FC Charlotte and pro basketball team Charlotte Hornets play.

Beyond schools, performing arts centers, stadiums, and arenas, Evolv’s more than 700 customers include leading theme parks, casinos, places of worship, and hospitals.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Visual Gun Detection™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

