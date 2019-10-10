CAST leads newly created Software Intelligence Platforms category on G2

NEW YORK and PARIS, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G2, the largest and most trusted business software review site helping businesses decide which software best suits their needs, has now introduced a new Software Intelligence Platforms category, with CAST Imaging leading in all metrics. The addition of this category demonstrates the expanding demand for software intelligence technology among software-intensive business and public enterprise organizations due to the deep insights it provides about custom-built software inner workings.

Created earlier this month, the category includes platforms that provide IT executives and practitioners with a comprehensive understanding of their software architecture, code performance, and technical debt. These technologies typically combine advanced analytics with visual dependency maps to dissect complex codebases, enabling teams to make informed decisions on code maintenance, refactoring, and development strategies, as well as steering and reporting on key initiatives.

CAST’s two flagship products featured are:

CAST Highlight: provides rapid insights across an application portfolio, acting as a ‘control tower’ that automatically understands the source code of hundreds of applications in hours. It delivers actionable insights on Software Health (resiliency, agility, technical debt), Cloud Maturity, Software Composition Analysis (open source risks), and Green Impact. Built-in surveys capture organizational context for more informed decision-making about application portfolios enabling smarter portfolio governance, faster modernization for cloud, better open source risk control, and greener software.

CAST Imaging: the MRI for software, reverse-engineers all database structures, code components, and interdependencies in complex software systems, down to the tiniest details, and visually maps the tens of thousands of code elements and all their relationships into a living knowledge base of the internal architecture, helping architects and developers quickly find what they need. Unlike static code analysis tools or bug tracking software, software intelligence platforms offer a deeper analysis of a codebase’s anatomy, guiding strategic decisions for engineers and IT leaders alike.

“Our products are designed to empower software executives and practitioners alike whenever they need to know, report, improve, transform, or control their complex applications and software estates,” said CAST Imaging VP Luc Perard. “The new category creation reflects the growing demand of software intelligence as a critical element of technology development.”

G2 scores products and sellers based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Together, these scores help buyers compare products, streamline the buying process, and quickly identify the best products based on the experiences of their peers.

“The establishment of the Software Intelligence Platforms category by G2 signifies a shift towards more strategic and informed software development practices,” said G2 Research Analyst Adam Crivello. “With G2 setting the stage and category leaders innovating in this exciting space, software intelligence is poised to grow significantly in the coming years.”

About G2

G2 is the world’s premier software peer review platform, supporting over 90 million users annually, including employees from every Fortune 500 company. Committed to facilitating informed software decisions through authentic peer reviews, G2 offers essential insights and recommendations that empower organizations to thrive in a dynamic digital environment.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com .

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.