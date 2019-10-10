CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 8:40 a.m. CT / 9:40 a.m. ET.

The Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live and replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of CCC’s investor relations website at https://ir.cccis.com/.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading cloud platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep ​lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Bill Warmington



VP, Investor Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.



312-229-2355



IR@cccis.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Hellyar



Senior Director, Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.



mhellyar@cccis.com